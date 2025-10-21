EURUSD H1 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON EA' [76053]
Trading Systems

EURUSD H1 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON EA' [76053]

21 October 2025, 13:14
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
389


Backtesting Strategy Details

download_setfile


    Pair: EURUSD

    Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 18/10/2025

    Timeframe: H1

    Starting Capital: $10,000

    Money Management : Percentage Risk

    Percentage Risk per Trade: 2.5% 

    [For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount]


    Total Net Profit : $4,026

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 9.78%


    Account Leverage: 500:1

    Tested Broker: IC Markets, Raw Spread Account


    On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 





    #acron supply demand profitable automated strategy expert advisor strategy tester backtest