[ From $5,000 To $27,000 ] Using This GOLD Scalping Strategy [ACRON Supply Demand EA]

Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. Strategy was created to trade GOLD M1 timeframe. In 11 months of trading activity managed to achieve +440% profit with only 21.18% drawdown. One of the key strengths of this strategy is that the EA does not overtrade. It executes trades only during the first hour of the New York session, when market volatility is high. This time-based filter helps the system avoid low-quality setups, reduces unnecessary exposure, and increases the probability of catching strong momentum moves.

This strategy has been optimized specifically for GOLD M1 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.

ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





