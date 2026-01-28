Custom Charts in MetaTrader 5

Ultra Charts: Complete User Guide

Introduction

Ultra Charts is a powerful Expert Advisor that transforms your MetaTrader 5 platform by enabling multiple alternative chart types beyond the standard candlestick, bar, and line charts. This tool gives traders access to Second Charts, Tick Charts, Renko, Range, Line Break, and Heiken Ashi charts—all within the familiar MT5 environment.

This guide will walk you through each chart type, explain the settings, discuss performance considerations, and show you how to use the control panel effectively.

Getting Started with MT5 Ultra Charts

The Control Panel Overview

Once activated, MT5 Ultra Charts displays a user-friendly control panel with six main buttons:

Add New : Creates a new custom chart based on your selected parameters

Clear : Closes & removes all currently displayed custom charts for the chart type

Scroll Up : Navigates upward through your list of charts

Scroll Down : Navigates downward through your list of charts

Open Charts : Opens selected charts in new windows

Close Charts: Closes & removed all currently opened charts





Chart Types and Settings

1. Second Charts





What Are Second Charts?

Second Charts create new candles based on time intervals measured in seconds rather than minutes or hours. This provides ultra-short-term price action visibility.





Key Settings:

Period : Number of seconds per candle, with an upper limit of seconds

Days Back : How many days back worth of data we want to use to create custom bars

Performance with Smaller Ranges:

When using very small second intervals (5-15 seconds), expect:

High CPU usage during active market hours

Large data storage requirements

Excellent granularity for scalping strategies

More noise in price action

Faster signal generation

Best Use Cases:

Scalping strategies

Order flow analysis

Entry timing refinement

High-frequency trading setups





2. Tick Charts

What Are Tick Charts?





Tick Charts create a new candle after a specified number of price changes (ticks) occur, regardless of time. This volume-based approach filters out low-activity periods.





Key Settings:

Ticks Per Bar : Number of ticks before a new candle forms (e.g., 50, 100, 500)

Days Back : How many days back worth of data we want to use to create custom bars

Performance with Smaller Ranges:

Using lower tick counts (10-50 ticks per bar) results in:

Extremely fast candle formation during volatile periods

Slower candle formation during quiet markets

Better filtering of time-based noise

Higher processing demands

More responsive to actual trading activity

Best Use Cases:

Volume-based trading strategies

Market volatility analysis

Filtering consolidation periods

Order book analysis





3. Renko Charts

What Are Renko Charts?





Renko charts display price movements using bricks of fixed sizes, filtering out minor price fluctuations and time entirely. A new brick only forms when price moves a predetermined amount.





Normal Renko





Median Renko





Geometric Renko





Turbo Renko

Key Settings:

Brick Size : The pip/point value for each brick (e.g., 5, 10, 20 pips)

Calc Type : To use pips/points in the calculation

Chart Type : Normal, Median, Geometric or Turbo

Show Wicks : To show wicks on Renko Bars or not

Days Back : How many days back worth of data we want to use to create custom bars

Custom Extension and Reversal : Price movement in percentage for custom Renko bars

Performance with Smaller Ranges:

When using smaller brick sizes (2-5 pips):

More bricks form, showing finer price detail

Increased sensitivity to minor price movements

Higher resource consumption

Better for lower timeframe analysis

More false signals in ranging markets

Best Use Cases:

Trend identification

Support/resistance levels

Breakout strategies

Noise reduction in analysis





4. Range Charts

What Are Range Charts?





Range Charts create a new bar when the price moves a specified range from the opening price of the current bar. Each bar represents the same price range movement.





Key Settings:

Range Size : The price range in pips/points (e.g., 10, 20, 50)

Calc Type : To use pips/points in the calculation

Days Back : How many days back worth of data we want to use to create custom bars

Performance with Smaller Ranges:

With smaller range values (5-15 pips):

More frequent bar creation

Better visibility of micro price movements

Increased computational load

Useful for precise entry/exit points

Can generate excessive bars in volatile conditions

Best Use Cases:

Consistent price movement tracking

Volatility normalization

Pattern recognition

Range-bound market trading





5. Line Break Charts

What Are Line Break Charts?





Line Break charts display a series of vertical lines based on price movements. A new line in the same direction forms when price exceeds the previous high/low. A reversal requires breaking multiple previous lines.





Key Settings:

Number of Lines : How many lines must break for reversal (typically 3)

Source TF : Source Timeframe

Days Back : How many days back worth of data we want to use to create custom bars

Performance with Smaller Ranges:

When configured for higher sensitivity:

More frequent line formations

Earlier trend change signals

Better short-term trend capturing

Increased false reversal signals

More processing requirements

Best Use Cases:

Trend continuation/reversal identification

Breakout confirmation

Filter for range-bound markets

Japanese candlestick alternatives





6. Heiken Ashi Charts

What Are Heiken Ashi Charts?





Heiken Ashi charts use modified candlestick calculations that average price data, creating smoother candles that better highlight trends and reduce market noise.





Key Settings:

Timeframe : Base timeframe for calculations (M1, M5, H1, etc.)

Smoothing Period : Additional moving average smoothing (optional)

Type : Standard or Smoothed Heiken Ashi

MA Period : The period to use for Smoothed Heiken Ashi

Step Size : The step size for step Heiken Ashi

Better Formula : Toggle to use better formula Heiken Ashi or not

Days Back : How many days back worth of data we want to use to create custom bars

Performance with Smaller Ranges:

On lower timeframes (M1, M5):

Smoother price action even on small timeframes

Delayed signals due to averaging

Reduced whipsaw trades

Moderate resource usage

Better trend visibility

Best Use Cases:

Trend identification and following

Reducing market noise

Swing trading entries

Stop loss placement guidance





Using the Control Panel Effectively

Adding New Charts

Click the Add New button Select your desired chart type from the dropdown menu Configure the specific settings for that chart type Set your preferred symbol and timeframe Click "Create" to generate the chart









Managing Multiple Charts

Scrolling Through Charts:

Use Scroll Up and Scroll Down to navigate through your list when you have multiple charts created

Opening Charts in Separate Windows:

Select the chart(s) you want to view

Click Open Charts to launch them in individual MT5 windows

This allows multi-monitor setups and simultaneous viewing

Clearing Charts:

Click Clear to remove all custom charts and start fresh

This frees up system resources

Canceling Operations:

Use Cancel if a chart is taking too long to generate

Helpful when processing large historical datasets

Stops the current operation immediately









Performance Optimization Tips

General Guidelines

Start with moderate settings before going extremely granular Monitor CPU and RAM usage when running multiple custom charts Limit historical data loading for very small range charts Close unused charts to free resources Use on higher-spec computers for best performance with small ranges

Recommended Settings by Trading Style

Scalping:

Second Charts: 15-30 seconds

Tick Charts: 50-100 ticks

Renko: 2-5 pip bricks

Day Trading:

Second Charts: 1-2 minutes

Range Charts: 10-20 pip range

Heiken Ashi: M5-M15 timeframe

Swing Trading:

Renko: 10-20 pip bricks

Line Break: 3-line break on H1-H4

Heiken Ashi: H1-D1 timeframe

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Charts Not Loading

Verify sufficient historical data is available

Slow Performance

Reduce the number of active charts

Load the Expert on a different broker symbol from watchlist

Increase the range/period settings

Limit historical bars loaded

Close other resource-intensive applications

Missing Data

Confirm your broker provides tick data for the symbol

Check your data center connection

Refresh the chart or restart MT5





Conclusion

MT5 Ultra Charts unlocks powerful alternative charting capabilities that can enhance your technical analysis and trading strategies. By understanding each chart type's characteristics and performance implications, you can select the right tools for your trading style.

Start with moderate settings, experiment with different chart types, and gradually optimize based on your specific needs and system capabilities. The intuitive control panel makes managing multiple chart types simple and efficient.





Happy trading!