[+72% Profits / 9.3% Drawdown] EURUSD H1 - 100% AUTOMATED STRATEGY 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA' [96004]

Hello traders,

In this post, I’m sharing a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. It is optimized to trade specifically EURUSD H1 timeframe. In just 10 months managed to achieve +72% profit while keeping the drawdown low. This strategy combines trading in high quality supply and demand zones with proper risk management. It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits.

This strategy has been optimized specifically for EURUSD H1 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.





ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





🔹Backtesting Strategy Details

download_setfile





Pair: EURUSD

Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 18/10/2025

Timeframe: H1

Starting Capital: $10,000

Account Leverage: 500:1

Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account

Money Management : Percentage Risk

Percentage Risk per Trade: 2.1%





💡 Tip for Conservative Traders:

You can switch to Fixed Risk Money Management and set a custom Fixed Risk Amount per trade according to your account balance for lower exposure.





🔹Results Summary

Total Net Profit : $7,207

Relative Equity Drawdown: 9.30%

Profit Growth: +72%

Backtest Duration: 9.5 months

The EA maintained a smooth equity curve with low drawdown, showing strong adaptability to the EURUSD market structure throughout 2025.





🔹Visual Results

Below are the screenshots from the MT5 Strategy Tester showing the equity graph and detailed statistical report:

















🔹Conclusion

The ACRON Supply Demand EA demonstrates a strong performance with a solid profit-to-drawdown ratio, even during challenging 2025 market conditions.

This makes it an excellent option for traders looking for a smart money–inspired supply and demand EA that adapts dynamically to price structure.



