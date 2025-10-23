CADJPY H1 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON EA' [12910]





Backtesting Strategy Details

download_setfile





Pair: CADJPY

Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 18/10/2025

Timeframe: H1

Starting Capital: $10,000

Money Management : Percentage Risk

Percentage Risk per Trade: 2.0%

[For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount]





Total Net Profit : $6,836

Relative Equity Drawdown: 8.59%





Account Leverage: 500:1

Tested Broker: IC Markets, Raw Spread Account





On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.















