GBPJPY M15 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON EA' [10541]
Trading Systems

GBPJPY M15 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON EA' [10541]

21 October 2025, 13:14
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
267


Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278


Backtesting Strategy Details

download_setfile


    Pair:  GBPJPY

    Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 18/10/2025

    Timeframe: M15

    Starting Capital: $10,000

    Money Management : Percentage Risk

    Percentage Risk per Trade: 1.5% 

    [For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount]


    Total Net Profit : $5,343

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 8.43%


    Account Leverage: 500:1

    Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account


      On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 




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