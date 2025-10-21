GBPJPY M15 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON EA' [10541]

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Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278
Backtesting Strategy Details
Pair: GBPJPY
Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 18/10/2025
Timeframe: M15
Starting Capital: $10,000
Money Management : Percentage Risk
Percentage Risk per Trade: 1.5%
[For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount]
Total Net Profit : $5,343
Relative Equity Drawdown: 8.43%
Account Leverage: 500:1
Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account
On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.
Files: