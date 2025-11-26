[ +105% Profit / 10% Drawdown ] GBPAUD H1 Automated Strategy 'ACRON Supply Demand EA' [61049]

Hello traders,
On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. It is optimized to trade specifically GBPAUD H1 timeframe. In just 11 months managed to achieve +105% profit with only 10% drawdown. This strategy combines trading in high quality supply and demand zones with proper risk management. It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits.
This strategy has been optimized specifically for GBPAUD H1 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.
ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278
🔹Backtesting Strategy Details
Pair: GBPAUD
Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 1/11/2025
Timeframe: H1
Starting Capital: $10,000
Money Management : Percentage Risk
Percentage Risk per Trade: 5.0 %
[For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount]
Total Net Profit : $10,547
Relative Equity Drawdown: 9.75%
Account Leverage: 500:1
Tested Broker: IC Markets, Raw Spread Account
On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.