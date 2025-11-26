[ +105% Profit / 10% Drawdown ] GBPAUD H1 Automated Strategy 'ACRON Supply Demand EA' [61049]
26 November 2025, 12:48
Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. It is optimized to trade specifically GBPAUD H1 timeframe. In just 11 months managed to achieve +105% profit  with only 10% drawdown. This strategy combines trading in high quality supply and demand zones with proper risk management. It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits.

 This strategy has been optimized specifically for GBPAUD H1 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.



ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278


🔹Backtesting Strategy Details

    Pair: GBPAUD

    Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 1/11/2025

    Timeframe: H1

    Starting Capital: $10,000

    Money Management : Percentage Risk

    Percentage Risk per Trade: 5.0 % 

    [For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount]


    Total Net Profit : $10,547

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 9.75%


    Account Leverage: 500:1

    Tested Broker: IC Markets, Raw Spread Account


    On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 









