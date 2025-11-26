[ +105% Profit / 10% Drawdown ] GBPAUD H1 Automated Strategy 'ACRON Supply Demand EA' [61049]

Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. It is optimized to trade specifically GBPAUD H1 timeframe. In just 11 months managed to achieve +105% profit with only 10% drawdown. This strategy combines trading in high quality supply and demand zones with proper risk management. It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits.

This strategy has been optimized specifically for GBPAUD H1 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.





ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278