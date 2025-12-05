[+113% Profits in 11 Months] 100% Automated NAS100 Strategy 'ACRON Supply Demand EA'

Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. It is optimized to trade specifically NASDAQ Indice in M30 timeframe. In just 11 months managed to achieve +113% profit with only 11% drawdown. This strategy combines trading in high quality supply and demand zones with proper risk management. It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits. Backtesting includes 321 trades, which is a sufficiently large sample size to ensure statistically reliable and trustworthy results.

This strategy has been optimized specifically for NAS100 (M30) pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.





🔹 Backtesting Strategy Details

download_setfile





ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





Pair: NAS100

Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 5/12/2025

Timeframe: M30

Starting Capital: $10,000

Money Management : Percentage Risk

Percentage Risk per Trade: 1.0%

Account Leverage: 500:1

Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account [ If you use a different broker, the strategy may not perform the same ]





💡 Tip for Conservative Traders:

You can switch to Fixed Risk Money Management and set a custom Fixed Risk Amount per trade according to your account balance for lower exposure.











🔹Results Summary

Total Net Profit : $11,386



Profit Growth: + 113%

Backtest Duration: 11 months

The EA maintained a smooth equity curve with low drawdown, showing strong adaptability to the NAS100 market structure throughout 2025.

Relative Equity Drawdown: 11.38%





🔹Visual Results

Below are the screenshots from the MT5 Strategy Tester showing the equity graph and detailed statistical report:



















