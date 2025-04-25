The "Breakout Buy-Sell" indicator is designed to identify and highlight potential buy and sell opportunities based on price breakouts during different market sessions (Tokyo, London, and New York). This indicator helps traders clearly visualize buy and sell zones, as well as take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels.





Clear Breakout with TP+SL product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118512



The indicator can be used as follows:

Initial Setup: Select the market session and adjust the GMT offset. Market Visualization: Observe the breakout boxes drawn at the beginning of each session. These boxes indicate the highs and lows of the period. Buy and Sell Signals: A breakout above the box's high is considered a buy signal. A breakout below the box's low is considered a sell signal. Risk Management: Use the TP1, TP2, TP3, and SL levels to manage positions. TP levels are designed for different profit targets, while SL ensures protection against adverse movements.









To maximize the use of this indicator, the following strategy is recommended:

London Session: Select the London session and adjust the GMT offset according to your broker's location. Objective Setting: Define TP and SL based on current market volatility or allow the specific recommendations for each pair. Active Monitoring: Watch the breakout boxes and wait for buy or sell signals according to market conditions. Alert Management: Set up alerts to be notified when the price reaches key levels, so you don't have to constantly monitor the chart.





Explanation of External Parameters

Margin : The pip space added to the breakout levels to establish buy and sell zones.

: The pip space added to the breakout levels to establish buy and sell zones. TP1, TP2, TP3 : Take-profit levels 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

: Take-profit levels 1, 2, and 3, respectively. SL : Standard stop-loss level.

: Standard stop-loss level. Auto_SL : If enabled, automatically adjusts the SL based on the currency pair.

: If enabled, automatically adjusts the SL based on the currency pair. iSession : Market session selection (1=Asia, 2=London, 3=New York).

: Market session selection (1=Asia, 2=London, 3=New York). GMT_Offset : GMT time offset adjustment.

: GMT time offset adjustment. UK_DST, US_DST : Daylight saving time settings for the UK and US.

: Daylight saving time settings for the UK and US. NumberOfDays, iMaxNoOfDays : Number of days to consider for calculation and visualization.

: Number of days to consider for calculation and visualization. SL_GU, SL_GJ, SL_EU, SL_EJ, SL_GBPCHF, SL_USDCHF : Specific SL values for different currency pairs.

: Specific SL values for different currency pairs. ChartHasBlkBgd : Indicates if the chart has a black background to adjust text and object colors.

: Indicates if the chart has a black background to adjust text and object colors. BoxColor, TradingBoxColor : Colors of the breakout and trading boxes.

: Colors of the breakout and trading boxes. Pop_Up_Box : Enable or disable popup alerts.

: Enable or disable popup alerts. Alert_Time_Out : Duration of alerts in seconds.

: Duration of alerts in seconds. Alert_On_TP1, Alert_on: Enable alerts when TP levels or breakouts are reached.

The "Breakout Buy-Sell" indicator is a powerful tool for identifying trading opportunities based on price breakouts during different market sessions. Its flexible configuration and customizable alerts make it suitable for traders looking to take advantage of daily market fluctuations without constantly monitoring the chart.















Clear Breakout with TP+SL product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118512



