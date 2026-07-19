Gold has been under pressure lately. After the record highs earlier this year, XAUUSD corrected sharply and is now fighting to hold the psychological $4,000 level. This is exactly the type of environment where my breakout strategy either shines or stays flat — so here is how I read the current structure.

The levels that matter this week:

$3,970 — immediate support. Price tested this zone repeatedly in recent sessions. A clean break and close below it opens the way lower, and I will be watching for a breakout-retest setup on the short side.

Price tested this zone repeatedly in recent sessions. A clean break and close below it opens the way lower, and I will be watching for a breakout-retest setup on the short side. $4,000 — the battlefield. More psychological than technical, but gold respects round numbers. Choppy price action around this level means no-trade zone for me. I don't chase noise.

More psychological than technical, but gold respects round numbers. Choppy price action around this level means no-trade zone for me. I don't chase noise. $4,060–4,110 — resistance cluster. Previous support turned resistance. A decisive break above with momentum would flip my bias back to long breakouts.

Macro context: Two forces are pulling gold in opposite directions right now — geopolitical risk supporting safe-haven demand, and cooling US inflation reducing the urgency for gold as an inflation hedge. When fundamentals conflict like this, volatility spikes but direction is unclear. My system waits for the market to choose — I trade confirmed breakouts, not predictions.

What this means for my signal: Fewer trades in choppy weeks like this one is normal and intentional. Capital preservation first. When a clean breakout comes, we take it with a defined SL and TP, as always.

I run a live XAUUSD signal with a verified track record (win rate 80%, max drawdown 15.3%, launch price $30). You can find AlphaEdge Smart on my profile. Questions about the strategy? Ask in the comments — I answer everyone.