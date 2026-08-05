Trade Assistant X Installation Guide & Setup

Trade Assistant EA — Installation & Settings Guide

Step 1 — Open Your Trading Chart

Open the chart for the instrument you want to trade.

Examples:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

XAUUSD

Step 2 — Attach the EA

You can either:

Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart

OR

Right-click the EA → Attach to a chart

Step 3 — Configure the EA

In the EA settings window:

Configure your preferred inputs Open the Common tab Enable: Allow Algo Trading Click OK

Step 4 — Enable Algo Trading

Make sure the MT5 Algo Trading button is enabled (green).

If Algo Trading is OFF:

the panel may appear

but trading functions will not work

Panel Overview

On load, Trade Assistant X draws a single movable panel in the top-left corner of the chart, with kalix logo and the panel title on the top bar next to minimize (-) and close (X) buttons. Below the title bar sit four tabs:

▲▼ Trade — place market or pending orders

— place market or pending orders ⛔ Close — manage and close open positions, kill switch

— manage and close open positions, kill switch ⚙ Settings — trailing, breakeven, partial close, and risk configuration

— trailing, breakeven, partial close, and risk configuration ℹ Info — account/symbol stats, OCO, hidden TP/SL







Drag the top bar to reposition the panel anywhere on the chart. Click - to collapse it down to just the title bar, and click it again (or the small reopen control) to restore it with whichever tab you were last on.

Trade Tab — Placing Orders

Step 1 — One-Click Market Orders

Press the big BUY or SELL block to send a market order immediately, using the current Entry/Risk/SL/TP fields below them and the current live price shown on each button.

Step 2 — Or Switch to Pending / Lines Mode

Market / Pending toggle — switches order type between an instant market fill and a pending order built from your levels

— switches order type between an instant market fill and a pending order built from your levels Lines button — draws draggable Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart so you can set up a trade visually instead of typing prices

— draws draggable Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart so you can set up a trade visually instead of typing prices Cancel — clears the current setup and hides the lines without placing a trade

Drag the grey Entry line, the red SL line, or the green TP line to reposition them. Moving the Entry line shifts SL and TP with it (so your distances stay fixed) unless you drag SL or TP directly, which only moves that one level.









Automatic order-type detection: Once Entry, SL, and TP are set, the EA compares the entry price to the current market price and automatically classifies the setup as a Market order, Buy/Sell Stop, or Buy/Sell Limit — you don't need to select the order type manually.





Step 3 — Order Setup Fields

Ent. — entry price or points offset, with a stepper to nudge it up/down

— entry price or points offset, with a stepper to nudge it up/down Risk field — label and behavior follow whatever Risk mode is chosen on the Settings > Risk tab (Risk %, Fixed Lot, or Money)

— label and behavior follow whatever Risk mode is chosen on the Settings > Risk tab (Risk %, Fixed Lot, or Money) SL — stop loss, in points or price depending on the mode toggle

— stop loss, in points or price depending on the mode toggle R/R — desired reward-to-risk ratio, used to auto-place TP off your SL distance

— desired reward-to-risk ratio, used to auto-place TP off your SL distance TP — take profit, with a Points / Price toggle that switches how SL and TP are both entered and displayed

— take profit, with a toggle that switches how SL and TP are both entered and displayed Comment — free-text comment attached to the order (auto-trimmed to MT5's 31-character limit)

Once everything looks right, press Place Order at the bottom of the tab to send the trade. A status line above the button reports the result.





Close Tab — Position Management & Kill Switch

Manual Close Controls

Close Buy / Close Sell / Close All — close open positions on the symbol by direction

Pending Buy / Pending Sell / Pending All — cancel pending orders by direction

Exposure Summary

Read-only fields show Float P/L, Equity, Buy P/L, Sell P/L, Buy/Sell position counts and lots, Swap, Commission, and Margin in use





Kill Switch (Max Drawdown Protection)

Enabled — arms the kill switch

— arms the kill switch Mode — switch the Max Loss / Max Profit fields between a percentage of balance and a flat money amount

— switch the Max Loss / Max Profit fields between a percentage of balance and a flat money amount Max Loss — closes all positions the moment floating loss crosses this threshold

— closes all positions the moment floating loss crosses this threshold Max Profit — closes all positions the moment floating profit crosses this threshold, locking in gains

Important: Once the kill switch fires it closes all exposure on the symbol and then latches off until you re-enable it — it won't keep re-triggering on the same session.









Settings Tab — Trailing Stop

Two independent trailing engines are available, each with its own Enabled toggle, so you can run either one, both, or neither:

Points-Based Trailing

Start — profit in points needed before trailing begins

— profit in points needed before trailing begins Step — minimum points of new profit before the stop moves again

— minimum points of new profit before the stop moves again SL Distance — how far behind price the trailing stop is kept, in points

% of TP-Based Trailing

Start % TP — trailing begins once profit reaches this percentage of the trade's take profit distance

— trailing begins once profit reaches this percentage of the trade's take profit distance Step (pts) — minimum point move before the stop advances again

— minimum point move before the stop advances again Lock % Profit — percentage of the TP distance locked in once trailing is active

Start Auto Trailing override: A separate button at the bottom of the Trailing tab arms trailing immediately, independent of both Enabled toggles and their triggers — useful if you want to start protecting a trade right now rather than waiting for its trigger to be reached.





Settings Tab — Breakeven

Enabled toggle for automatic breakeven

toggle for automatic breakeven Mode — trigger by a fixed points value or a percentage of the trade's TP distance

— trigger by a fixed points value or a percentage of the trade's TP distance BE Trigger — the points or percentage threshold that arms breakeven

— the points or percentage threshold that arms breakeven BE Plus — extra points added past entry so the stop locks in a small profit rather than landing exactly on breakeven

— extra points added past entry so the stop locks in a small profit rather than landing exactly on breakeven Set BE Now — manually forces every open position on the symbol to breakeven immediately, regardless of the trigger







Settings Tab — Partial Close

Up to 5 profit-side levels (TP1–TP5) and 2 defensive stop-loss-side levels (SL1–SL2), each with its own Enabled toggle, trigger distance, and close amount:

Enabled — master toggle for the partial close system

— master toggle for the partial close system Trigger mode — Points or % of TP, applied to every level's distance field

— Points or % of TP, applied to every level's distance field Close mode — % Close (percentage of the position) or Lot Close (a fixed lot amount), applied to every level's close-size field

— % Close (percentage of the position) or Lot Close (a fixed lot amount), applied to every level's close-size field TP1–TP5 — profit-side levels; each fires once per position as price moves in your favor

— profit-side levels; each fires once per position as price moves in your favor SL1–SL2 — defensive levels that trim size if the trade moves against you before recovering

— defensive levels that trim size if the trade moves against you before recovering Instant Close % — type a percentage and press Close % Now to manually close that portion of every open position immediately

Each level triggers once per position — it won't re-fire on the same trade after it's been hit.





Settings Tab — Risk





Choose how the EA sizes every trade:

Risk % — lot size is calculated from account balance and a risk percentage you set

— lot size is calculated from account balance and a risk percentage you set Fixed Lot — every order uses the same fixed lot size

— every order uses the same fixed lot size Money — lot size is calculated from a fixed cash amount you're willing to risk per trade

The mode you pick here also changes the label and behavior of the Risk field on the Trade tab. An Est. Lot field shows the lot size the current SL distance would produce, so you can sanity-check before placing the trade.













Info Tab

A live dashboard of account details (Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Margin, Margin Level, Leverage) and symbol details (Bid, Ask, Spread, Digits, Point, Contract Size, Volume Min/Max/Step), plus a live clock pinned to the top-right corner of the panel.

Enable OCO? — turns on One-Cancels-Other: placing/filling a position automatically cancels any remaining pending orders on the symbol

— turns on One-Cancels-Other: placing/filling a position automatically cancels any remaining pending orders on the symbol Hide TP/SL — switches on Virtual SL/TP mode





Virtual SL/TP (Hidden Stops)

Virtual SL/TP hides broker-side stop loss and take profit levels.

The EA internally monitors price and closes positions automatically when a virtual level is reached.

Broker SL/TP removed from the order

Internal EA monitoring while MT5 is running

Virtual chart lines still displayed for reference

Automatic market close on trigger

Important: MT5 and the EA must remain running while Virtual SL/TP is enabled, since the broker isn't holding the stop for you.





Lot Size Calculation When Risk % or Money mode is active: Risk amount is calculated from account balance (Risk %) or taken directly (Money mode) Stop distance is measured in points from the current SL Point/pip value is calculated for the symbol Final lot size is normalized to the broker's volume min/max/step rules



Known Limitations & Notes

Single symbol per EA instance

Close/Settings actions apply to all positions on that symbol, not per-ticket

Virtual SL/TP requires continuous EA operation

Broker filling mode compatibility may vary

Slippage/deviation setting uses points, not pips

Quick-Start Checklist

Algo Trading enabled

EA attached correctly

Risk mode selected (Risk % / Fixed Lot / Money)

Magic number configured

Trailing and Breakeven settings reviewed

Partial close levels reviewed

Tested on demo before live use



