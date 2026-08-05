Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower: Free Set Files for Each Risk Tier (BTCUSD H4, All 8 Backtest Years Positive at Standard)

Three ready-to-load set files for Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower — Defensive, Standard and Aggressive — with the measured backtest numbers behind each tier.





Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831





Bitcoin Comet is a pure trend follower for BTCUSD on H4. It waits for a closed bar to break the 20-bar Donchian channel by a decisive ATR-sized margin, checks that the breakout points the same way as the SMA200 slope, and then rides the move with an ATR trailing stop and no fixed take-profit. Every trade carries a hard stop from the moment it opens. One position at a time, no grid, no martingale. The design accepts that most trades end as small losses or scratches and lets the minority of long crypto trends carry the result — the win rate in the 8-year backtest is 46%, which is exactly what a healthy breakout system looks like.





The inputs that matter

- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra. All four trade the identical signal; only the position-sizing risk scales. This is the input the set files below change.

- EntryChannel (default 20): the Donchian lookback in H4 bars. Shorter reacts faster but takes more fakeouts; longer waits for bigger breakouts and trades less.

- ATRMult (default 2.75): both the initial stop and the trailing distance, in ATR. Tighter locks profit sooner but gets shaken out of trends earlier.

- BreakMargin (default 1.2): how far beyond the channel, in ATR, the close must land before it counts as a breakout. This is a quality filter — raising it trades less and skips marginal pokes.

- UseOverextFilter / MaxExtATR (default on / 8.0): skips a breakout that is already too far above the SMA — the classic parabolic late top that immediately reverses.





The three set files

All three change only RunMode; every other value is the shipped v1.30 default. Published figures are from the product's real-tick backtest (BTCUSD H4, 2018-2025, $10,000, MT5 strategy tester):

- BITCOIN_COMET_Defensive.set — risk x0.5. Backtest: +104% / profit factor 2.57 / max equity drawdown 5.5%. For capital preservation or a first live deployment.

- BITCOIN_COMET_Standard.set — the baseline profile (2% risk per trade). Backtest: +324% / PF 2.37 / max equity DD 8.3%, and all 8 calendar years positive — including the 2022 crypto bear.

- BITCOIN_COMET_Aggressive.set — risk x2. Backtest: +1,328% / PF 2.03 / max equity DD 16.1%. The growth setting we recommend for most accounts that can stomach a ~16% swing.

The EA's own default is Ultra (+3,700% / PF 2.19 / max equity DD 18.2% in the same test) — the maximum verified risk. If that is more drawdown than you signed up for, load one of these files and step down.





Download

The files are written for the MT5 build; MT4 users can copy the same values into the input dialog by hand — the parameters have the same names.





How to load a set file

In the strategy tester: press Ctrl+R in MT5, select the EA, symbol BTCUSD and timeframe H4, open the "Inputs" tab, right-click the parameter list, choose "Load" and pick the .set file. Use "Every tick based on real ticks" if your broker's history allows it.

On a chart: drag the EA onto a BTCUSD H4 chart, go to the "Inputs" tab of the properties window, click "Load", select the file and confirm. The on-chart dashboard shows the active run mode.





What to expect

Trend following on crypto means long stretches of small losses while the market ranges, punctuated by a few large winners. If you judge the EA on a two-week demo you will almost certainly catch one of the flat stretches and conclude it is broken. Judge it on the shape of the whole equity curve instead. Bitcoin can gap and move violently; the default slippage allowance is wide for a reason.





All backtest figures above are historical simulations, not a live track record, and not a promise of future results. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.





If the set files are useful, a review on the product page helps us more than anything else.

Our measured backtest data for every EA (profit factor, equity drawdown, trade count, year-by-year results) is published at fxea365.com/ea/ranking

All of our products and free tools are listed on our seller profile: mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller