Five Days In. Today Is $70.

Two Days Left In Week One. Still Just Over A Fifth Of Where The Nova Gold Rush Ends.

$30, $40, $50, $60, and now $70. Five straight days on the exact same $10 pace, no pause, no skipped day. $70 against the $330 this settles at on August 31st puts today just over a fifth of the final number.

Two days left before this moves into week two. The pattern hasn't changed once since it started, which makes the next couple of days the last real stretch of week-one pricing before the numbers move into a different range entirely.

Where This Sits Right Now

Five days out of thirty one. Roughly a sixth of the month has passed, and the price has moved from $30 to $70. The remaining twenty six days carry the rest of the climb, all the way to $330.

Today's Number

$70. Tomorrow it's $80, the start of the final stretch of week one.

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Five days in, two left in week one, still just over a fifth of where this lands.