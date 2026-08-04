SUPERHERO — Launching on MQL5 This Thursday
Trading Systems

SUPERHERO — Launching on MQL5 This Thursday

4 August 2026, 15:26
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
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🚀 SUPERHERO premieres this Thursday!

My new multi-currency trading system will be published on the MQL5 market this Thursday.

📅 Launch time

Thursday — 15:00 CEST (UTC+2)

🔥 Introductory price for the first 3 hours:

99 USD for the first 3 hours only - ⏰ 15:00–18:00 CEST

After that I will increase the price to 150 USD


🔥🔥 PROFITABILITY CONFIRMED ON A REAL ACCOUNT!! 🔥🔥

I decided to try trading with SUPERHERO signals personally for 1 month and this is what I got: LIVE SIGNAL


Every client also receives my professional trading management program and a complete installation course for free.

PUBLICATION TIME ACCORDING TO YOUR LOCAL TIME:

🇺🇸 New York — 09:00

🇺🇸 Los Angeles - 06:00

🇧🇷 São Paulo — 10:00

🇬🇧 London — 2:00 PM

🇪🇺 Paris / Berlin / Vienna / Prague / Bratislava — 15:00

🇺🇦 Kyiv — 16:00

🇦🇪 Dubai — 5:00 PM

🇮🇳 New Delhi — 6:30 PM

🇸🇬 Singapore — 9:00 PM

🇨🇳 Beijing — 9:00 PM

🇯🇵 Tokyo — 22:00

🇦🇺 Sydney — 11:00 PM


#SUPERHERO — Launching on MQL5 This Thursday