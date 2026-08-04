SUPERHERO — Launching on MQL5 This Thursday

🚀 SUPERHERO premieres this Thursday!

My new multi-currency trading system will be published on the MQL5 market this Thursday.

📅 Launch time

Thursday — 15:00 CEST (UTC+2)

🔥 Introductory price for the first 3 hours:

99 USD for the first 3 hours only - ⏰ 15:00–18:00 CEST After that I will increase the price to 150 USD





🔥🔥 PROFITABILITY CONFIRMED ON A REAL ACCOUNT!! 🔥🔥



I decided to try trading with SUPERHERO signals personally for 1 month and this is what I got: LIVE SIGNAL





Every client also receives my professional trading management program and a complete installation course for free.