AR Gold AI Matrix EA — Live Account Monitoring

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AR Gold AI Matrix EA — Live Trading Account
Read-only investor access is provided for transparent monitoring of the EA’s live trading activity.
Account Access Details
Broker: Exness
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Server: Exness-MT5Real34
Login: 253664010
Investor Password: ARgoldmatrix@1
How to View the Account
Open MetaTrader 5 and select File > Login to Trade Account.
Enter the login and investor password shown above, then select the exact server: Exness-MT5Real34.
The read-only access allows users to review open positions, trading history, balance, equity, and overall account activity. It does not provide trading or withdrawal permissions.
AR Gold AI Matrix EA uses two independent trading engines:
Neural Matrix
Causal Nexus
Trading performance may vary according to market conditions, broker execution, spread, and account settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.