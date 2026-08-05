AR Gold AI Matrix EA — Live Account Monitoring

AR Gold AI Matrix EA — Live Trading Account





Read-only investor access is provided for transparent monitoring of the EA’s live trading activity.





Account Access Details





Broker: Exness

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Login: 253664010

Investor Password: ARgoldmatrix@1





How to View the Account





Open MetaTrader 5 and select File > Login to Trade Account.





Enter the login and investor password shown above, then select the exact server: Exness-MT5Real34.





The read-only access allows users to review open positions, trading history, balance, equity, and overall account activity. It does not provide trading or withdrawal permissions.





AR Gold AI Matrix EA uses two independent trading engines:





Neural Matrix

Causal Nexus





Trading performance may vary according to market conditions, broker execution, spread, and account settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.