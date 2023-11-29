Always on trend. Proven by a two-year trading history.
Trend Reactor >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109054
Trend Reactor EA is designed for beginners and experienced traders seeking high reliability and stable trading results while following market trends. It offers a comprehensive approach to trading, combining market analysis, order grid and risk management, offering a complete forex trading solution for trend-following traders.
To understand the market situation, Trend Reactor Expert Advisor uses indicators to determine the trend direction and opens positions according to the market trend. EA calculates trading levels, trade sizes and provides risk management tools to help traders maximize profits and protect themselves from losses.
Trend Reactor uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends without taking unnecessary risk.
Expert Advisor integrates risk management measures to control potential losses, including the use of stop losses, take profits. The algorithm calculates trading levels and trade sizes based on historical market data and trading patterns, providing traders with tools to maximize profit and minimize risk.
Key features
Two-year real trading history
Trend based algorithm
Fixed or relative (average D1 based) trading levels and volume
Smart back and/or forward grid
Stoploss and takerofit for a position and/or the whole basket
Backtested in 2010-2023, optimized in 2016-2023
Options
Info panel with trading history and buttons to close positions
Fixed and relative (balance based) position volume
Equity Stop option for closing positions with a specified profit or loss
Closing the basket at trend change
Recommendations
Balance: $1500
Account: any
Leverage: 1:100
Default: EURUSD H1
Note
A change in Volume Relative Value results in a change in performance. The lower the Relative Value, the higher the profitability and possible drawdown.
Links
Signal Trend Reactor
Products
Signals
Telegram @smartforexlab