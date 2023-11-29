Always on trend. Proven by a two-year trading history.

Trend Reactor >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109054









Trend Reactor EA is designed for beginners and experienced traders seeking high reliability and stable trading results while following market trends. It offers a comprehensive approach to trading, combining market analysis, order grid and risk management, offering a complete forex trading solution for trend-following traders.

To understand the market situation, Trend Reactor Expert Advisor uses indicators to determine the trend direction and opens positions according to the market trend. EA calculates trading levels, trade sizes and provides risk management tools to help traders maximize profits and protect themselves from losses.

Trend Reactor uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends without taking unnecessary risk.

Expert Advisor integrates risk management measures to control potential losses, including the use of stop losses, take profits. The algorithm calculates trading levels and trade sizes based on historical market data and trading patterns, providing traders with tools to maximize profit and minimize risk.





Key features

Two-year real trading history

Trend based algorithm

Fixed or relative (average D1 based) trading levels and volume

Smart back and/or forward grid

Stoploss and takerofit for a position and/or the whole basket

Backtested in 2010-2023, optimized in 2016-2023





Options

Info panel with trading history and buttons to close positions

Fixed and relative (balance based) position volume

Equity Stop option for closing positions with a specified profit or loss

Closing the basket at trend change



