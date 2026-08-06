EMA Trinity Pulse: A New Approach to Automated Trading with MetaTrader 5

Introducing My First Expert Advisor After Months of Development and Testing

Creating an Expert Advisor is not just about writing a few lines of code and letting a strategy run on historical data.

A reliable automated trading system requires research, testing, optimization, analysis and most importantly: patience.

After months of development, hundreds of tests and countless improvements, I am excited to introduce my first Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5:

My goal with this project was simple: create a structured and transparent automated trading system based on clear rules, proper risk management and a focus on long-term robustness.

Why I Created EMA Trinity Pulse

During my experience with algorithmic trading, I noticed a common problem:

Many automated trading systems are optimized to look impressive in historical testing, but they often fail when market conditions change.

A high backtest return does not necessarily mean a strong trading system.

For me, a better approach was to focus on:

Consistent trading logic

Controlled drawdown

Risk management

Avoiding excessive curve fitting

Testing across different market environments

👉 EMA Trinity Pulse 👈 was developed with these principles in mind.

The Development Process

The journey from the first idea to a finished Expert Advisor was not simple.

Throughout the development process, many different versions were tested, analyzed and improved.

Some of the biggest challenges included:

Finding the Right Balance Between Performance and Stability

Improving one statistic often negatively affects another.

Increasing profitability can lead to higher drawdown.

Increasing win rate can reduce the average reward-to-risk ratio.

The goal was not to maximize one single metric, but to create a balanced system.

Testing Real Market Conditions

A strategy should not only perform well under perfect historical conditions.

It should also be evaluated based on:

number of trades;

consistency;

drawdown periods;

recovery capability;

behavior during different market phases.

Backtest Results

After completing the development process, EMA Trinity Pulse was tested using historical market data.

One of the longer testing periods produced the following results:

Testing period: January 2026 - Present

Total trades: 457

Profit Factor: 1.95

Recovery Factor: 4.23

Maximum Drawdown: 17.74%

Win Rate: 41.14%

Average winning trade: $494.02

Average losing trade: -$176.72

Average Risk to Reward ratio: 1:2.8 RR

The screenshots below show the detailed statistics and equity curve from the testing process.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results, and every trader should evaluate any automated system independently before using it on a live account.

Try It Yourself

Instead of relying only on screenshots or descriptions, the best way to evaluate any Expert Advisor is to test it yourself.

EMA Trinity Pulse is available with a free demo version, allowing you to run your own tests in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

You can analyze the results, experiment with settings and decide whether the approach fits your trading style.

Continuous Development

Publishing EMA Trinity Pulse is only the beginning.

I will continue monitoring, improving and developing new tools related to algorithmic trading.

My long-term goal is to create reliable and transparent solutions for traders who are interested in systematic and automated approaches.

If you decide to test EMA Trinity Pulse, I would appreciate hearing your thoughts and experiences.

Thank you for reading, and I wish everyone successful trading!

Jonathan