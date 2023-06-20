GREAT SHORT SETUP ON USDJPY M30 (20/6/2023)

Hello traders,





Today i spotted a very high probability Short Setup on USDJPY M30.

1)It was a narrow and well formed Supply Zone

2)We had the confluence of the Bearish Trendline

3)I liked the way that price came back to the Supply Zone

4) Price was deeper inside the zone and it gave me the chance to increase my risk reward ratio







For all the above reasons i decided to create 2 Sell Market order and place the Take Profit for more than 1:1 on both positions.

Finally price dropped quickly and both of my positions were in green. I really like when price is moving fast because it gives me the opportunity to get quick and large profits.





On the following Live Session Video you can see live from the beggining of the trade until the take profit targets were reached.

Check the video below.









My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252