+2,994 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (8/9/2023)





Hello traders,

Today I spotted three trading setups and l placed four positions in total. My first trade was a short position on GBPGBY 1 hour timeframe. it was a well formed supply zone that was formed inside higher timeframe zone.

Finally price went through the zone and it was losing trade.





After that, I spotted a great setup on Gold 15 minutes timeframe. It was a narrow and well formed supply zone and for that reason I decided to place two short positions. My risk reward for the first trade, it was at 1 to 1 and for the second

trade itwas more than 1 to 1. Finally priced dropped, and both of my take Profit targets were reached





At last, I spotted a great setup on USDCAD 4 hour timeframe price was deeper inside the demand zone and also it was at the lows of a higher timeframe demand zone. For that reason I decided to place a byu market order, and my risk reward for this trade was more than 1 to 1. Price quickly moved higher and my take profit target was reachrd. It was a really great trading setup.





So finally, I placed four position in total and I had three winners and one losing trade on GBPJPY pair.

On the video below you can see the trades that I took today and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.













email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252











