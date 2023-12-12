Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (12/12/2023)

Hello traders,

Today I spotted three trading setups and l placed five positions in total. All of my positions were in green.

My first trade was a long position on USDCHF H1 timeframe. It was a well formed and narrow demand zone.

I clicked the zone label and i created 2 Buy Market orders. My first TP targetwas at 1:1 and the second a bit higher.

Finally both of the long positions were in profit.







After that, I spotted a setup on GBPJPY M15 timeframe. It was a narrow demand so i placed again two long positions.

On the video you can see the top down analysis i make for this trading setup. Finally price rallied and both of my long positions

were in profit.







Then, I spotted a high probability setup on GOLD M15 timeframe . It was a narrow and well-formed demand zone that was formed in compliance with

Bullish Trendline. Gold is my favorite pair to trade, i have the best winiing percentage on this pair. Price finallly rallied and my TP was reached.



On the video below you can see the trades that I took today and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.







