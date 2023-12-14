Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (12/14/2023)

Hello traders,

Today I spotted four trading setups and l placed seven positions in total. Six of them were in green and one of them was in a loss.

I managed to skyrocket my win rate because all the zones i traded today were narrow or even super narrow.

This increased my win percentage at more than 80%.







With the new upgrade that will be released you will be able to see the relative width of a zone next to it.





On the video below you can see the trades that I took today and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.







