Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (12/14/2023)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (12/14/2023)

14 December 2023, 17:05
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
296

Hello traders,

Today I spotted four trading setups and l placed seven positions in total. Six of them were in green and one of them was in a loss.

I managed to skyrocket my win rate because all the zones i traded today were narrow or even super narrow.

This increased my win percentage at more than 80%.


With the new upgrade that will be released you will be able to see the relative width of a zone next to it.


On the video below  you can see the trades that I took today  and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day. 



#supply demand expert advisor manual trading video ea alerts