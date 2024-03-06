Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (6/3/2024)

Today I spotted 2 trading setups and l placed 4 positions in total.



My first trade was a long setup on GOLD M30. It was a well formed Demand Zone, and it was formed in compliace with Bullish Trendline.

It was a super high probability setup and i decided to place 3 long positions. Finally all of my TP were reached.





My second trade was a long setup on USDCHF H4. It was a well formed and Super Narrow Demand Zone,

I decide to click the zone label and create a Buy Market orders. Finally price rallied and TP target was reached.



On the video below you can see the trades that I took today and how I managed them. I hope all of you had a profitable trading day.













If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



