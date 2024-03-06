Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (6/3/2024)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (6/3/2024)

6 March 2024, 16:37
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
248

Today I spotted 2 trading setups and l placed 4 positions in total.


My first trade was a long setup on GOLD M30. It was a well formed Demand Zone, and it was formed in compliace with Bullish Trendline.

It was a super high probability setup and i decided to place 3 long positions. Finally all of my TP were reached.


My second trade was a long setup on USDCHF H4. It was a well formed and Super Narrow Demand Zone,

I decide to click the zone label and create a Buy Market orders. Finally price rallied and  TP target was reached.


On the video below  you can see the trades that I took today  and how I managed them. I hope all of you had a profitable trading day.




If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.


email:  high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com


SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734



Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



#supply demand expert advisor manual trading video ea alerts