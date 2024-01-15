Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (15/1/2024)

Hello traders,



Today I spotted 2 trading setups and l placed 3 positions in total.



My first trade was a long setup on GOLD M15. It was a SuperNarrow Supply Zone, and also it was Nested .



My first TP was at 1:1 and my second lower. Finally both of them were reached.







My second trade was a long setup on GBPJPY M30. It was a well formed Demand Zone in compliance with Bullish Trendline,

I decide to click the zone label and create a Buy Market order. Finally price rallied and TP target was reached.







On the video below you can see the trades that I took today and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.







