Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (15/1/2024)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (15/1/2024)

15 January 2024, 17:44
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
1
313

Hello traders,

Today I spotted 2 trading setups and l placed 3 positions in total.


My first trade was a long setup on GOLD M15. It was a SuperNarrow Supply Zone, and also it was Nested .

My first TP was at 1:1 and my second lower. Finally both of them were reached.


My second trade was a long setup on GBPJPY M30. It was a well formed Demand Zone in compliance with Bullish Trendline,

I decide to click the zone label and create a Buy Market order. Finally price rallied and TP target was reached.



On the video below  you can see the trades that I took today  and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.



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