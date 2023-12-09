+5,721 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (12/9/2023)

Hello traders,

Today I spotted four trading setups and l placed five positions in total. I had 1 loosing trade and 4 winners.

My first trade was a long position on CADJPY M30 timeframe. It was a well formed and supernarrow demand zone.

I clicked the zone label and i created 2 Buy Market orders. Finally both of the long positions were in profit.







After that, I spotted a setup on EURUSD M15 minutes timeframe. It was a wide zone so my RR was a bit lower than 1:1.

Finally priced dropped, and SL was triggered.







Then, I spotted a great setup on GOLD M5 timeframe .Market had a bearish bias so i decided to place a Sell Market order.

Price dropped very fast and my TP was reached.







Finally, I placed a long position on a very narrow and well formed Demand Zone on EURGBP H4 timeframe. My RR on this

trade was more than 1:1. Price rallied and TP target was reached.





On the video below you can see the trades that I took today and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.







