Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (5/1/2024)





Hello traders,



Today I spotted 2 trading setups and l placed 4 positions in total. 3 of them were in green and 1 of them was in a half loss.



My first trade was a long setup on USDCAD M30. It was a well formed Demand Zone in compliance with Bullish Trendline,

First TP was reached and second was at half loss.







My second trade was a long setup on USDJPY H1. It was a well formed Demand Zone in compliance with Bullish Trendline,

Both of my TP targets were reached.







On the video below you can see the trades that I took today and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.













