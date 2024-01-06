Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (5/1/2024)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (5/1/2024)

6 January 2024, 14:02
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
227


Hello traders,

Today I spotted 2 trading setups and l placed 4 positions in total. 3 of them were in green and 1 of them was in a half  loss.

My first trade was a long setup on USDCAD M30. It was a well formed Demand Zone in compliance with Bullish Trendline,

First TP was reached and second was at half loss.


My second trade was a long setup on USDJPY H1. It was a well formed Demand Zone in compliance with Bullish Trendline,

Both of my TP targets were reached.



On the video below  you can see the trades that I took today  and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.




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