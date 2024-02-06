Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (6/2/2024)

Hello traders,
Today I spotted 2 trading setups and l placed 4 positions in total.
My first trade was a long setup on NZDUSD M30. It was a wellfromed Demand Zone.
My first TP was at 1:1 for both of my targets. Finally both of them were reached.
My second trade was a short setup on EURAUD M30. It was a well formed Supply Zone in compliance with BearishTrendline,
I decide to click the zone label and create a two Sell Market orders. Finally price dropped and both TP target were reached.
On the video below you can see the trades that I took today and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.
If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level
i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.
email: high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com
SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734
Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252