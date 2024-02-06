Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (6/2/2024)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (6/2/2024)

6 February 2024, 17:12
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
276


Hello traders,

Today I spotted 2 trading setups and l placed 4 positions in total.


My first trade was a long setup on NZDUSD M30. It was a wellfromed Demand Zone.

My first TP was at 1:1 for both of my targets. Finally both of them were reached.


My second trade was a short setup on EURAUD M30. It was a well formed Supply Zone in compliance with BearishTrendline,

I decide to click the zone label and create a two Sell Market orders. Finally price dropped and both TP target were reached.



On the video below  you can see the trades that I took today  and how I managed them. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.




If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.


email:  high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com


SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734



Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252


#supply demand expert advisor manual trading video ea alerts