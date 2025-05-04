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⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High‑Impact Indicators & AI‑Powered Trade Map (May 5 – May 11)
Executive Summary
- Weekly Volatility (Apr 28–May 2, major pairs): 5.1 % ▲ +0.3 ppts vs prior week
- Last‑Week Net Pips (Apr 28–May 2): +295 pips
- Top Risk Event: BoE Rate Decision – May 8, 11:00 GMT
Weekly Indicator Calendar
|Date
|Time (GMT)
|Indicator
|Currency Pair
|Prev
|Fcst
|Impact
|Expected Move (pips)
|Mon May 5
|14:00
|US ISM Services PMI
|USD/JPY
|53.5
|53.0
|★★★★☆
|25
|Tue May 6
|09:00
|Eurozone Retail Sales (Mar)
|EUR/USD
|-0.1 % m/m
|+0.2 %
|★★★☆☆
|18
|Wed May 7
|01:30
|China CPI (Apr YoY)
|AUD/USD
|0.1 %
|0.3 %
|★★★☆☆
|20
|Thu May 8
|11:00
|BoE Rate Decision
|GBP/USD
|4.50 %
|4.25 %
|★★★★★
|45
|Fri May 9
|12:30
|Canada Employment Change (Apr)
|USD/CAD
|+60 k
|+25 k
|★★★☆☆
|22
Last‑Week Performance Recap
|Currency Pair
|Trades (W / L)
|Net Pips
|USD/JPY
|13 / 1
|+150
|EUR/USD
|8 / 1
|+80
|GBP/USD
|5 / 2
|+65
Inside the AI (30‑word snapshot)
Rolling 10‑yr tick retrains fed to o4‑mini • GPT‑4.1 • GPT‑3.5, boosting directional score vs. baseline by +2.8 Sharpe and trimming latency 12 %. Headlines auto‑red‑flagged via GDELT v2.
Risk Checklist
- Broker latency < 100 ms verified ahead of BoE decision
- Server GMT alignment re‑checked Monday 09:00 GMT
- Position sizing capped at 0.25 % balance on overlapping releases
- Disable trading during unscheduled level‑red headlines
- Example lot (Balance $10 000, SL 20 pips) → 0.12 lot
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Disclaimer: Information provided is for education only. Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance isn’t indicative of future results. Manage capital prudently and consult a professional if unsure.