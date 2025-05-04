⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High‑Impact Indicators & AI‑Powered Trade Map (May 5 – May 11)

Executive Summary

Weekly Volatility (Apr 28–May 2, major pairs): 5.1 % ▲ +0.3 ppts vs prior week

5.1 % Last‑Week Net Pips (Apr 28–May 2): +295 pips

+295 pips Top Risk Event: BoE Rate Decision – May 8, 11:00 GMT

Weekly Indicator Calendar

Date Time (GMT) Indicator Currency Pair Prev Fcst Impact Expected Move (pips) Mon May 5 14:00 US ISM Services PMI USD/JPY 53.5 53.0 ★★★★☆ 25 Tue May 6 09:00 Eurozone Retail Sales (Mar) EUR/USD -0.1 % m/m +0.2 % ★★★☆☆ 18 Wed May 7 01:30 China CPI (Apr YoY) AUD/USD 0.1 % 0.3 % ★★★☆☆ 20 Thu May 8 11:00 BoE Rate Decision GBP/USD 4.50 % 4.25 % ★★★★★ 45 Fri May 9 12:30 Canada Employment Change (Apr) USD/CAD +60 k +25 k ★★★☆☆ 22

Last‑Week Performance Recap

Currency Pair Trades (W / L) Net Pips USD/JPY 13 / 1 +150 EUR/USD 8 / 1 +80 GBP/USD 5 / 2 +65

Inside the AI (30‑word snapshot)

Rolling 10‑yr tick retrains fed to o4‑mini • GPT‑4.1 • GPT‑3.5, boosting directional score vs. baseline by +2.8 Sharpe and trimming latency 12 %. Headlines auto‑red‑flagged via GDELT v2.

Risk Checklist Broker latency < 100 ms verified ahead of BoE decision

verified ahead of BoE decision Server GMT alignment re‑checked Monday 09:00 GMT

Position sizing capped at 0.25 % balance on overlapping releases

on overlapping releases Disable trading during unscheduled level‑red headlines

Example lot (Balance $10 000, SL 20 pips) → 0.12 lot

🗨️ Join the Conversation

What’s your game‑plan for BoE week? Share below — standout insights get featured next Monday!

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA — Adaptive Spread‑Smart Scalping Robot

Dynamic Spread‑Smart Exits: locks gains when spreads spike, keeping drawdowns shallow.

locks gains when spreads spike, keeping drawdowns shallow. Three‑Arrow Consensus: o4‑mini, GPT‑4.1 & GPT‑3.5 vote on every tick for stable accuracy.

➜ Try Free Demo on MQL5 Market

📡 Real‑time tweaks & live results:



Disclaimer: Information provided is for education only. Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance isn’t indicative of future results. Manage capital prudently and consult a professional if unsure.