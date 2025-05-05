Daily AI Scalps – 2025-05-05 | USD/JPY +30 pips & Today’s ISM-Services Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY shorts around Thursday’s US GDP & ADP releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups, led by the US ISM Services PMI this evening.

Daily Snapshot (May 2)

Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)

+59 pips (4 W / 1 L) Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — short bias

USD/JPY — short bias Next Catalyst: US ISM Services PMI 🇺🇸 (23:00 JST)

Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 4 / 0 100 % +120 ★★★★☆ 39 / 0 100 % +659 ★★★☆☆ 39 / 8 83 % +453 ★★☆☆☆ 20 / 8 71 % +188 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3

Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (UTC) Plan Pips W / L ★ USD/JPY US Advance GDP (Q1) 12:30 Short on GDP miss +30 Win ★★★★★ USD/JPY US ADP Employment (Apr) 12:15 Short on soft jobs data +18 Win ★★★★☆ USD/JPY ISM Mfg PMI 14:00 Short on contraction +11 Win ★★★☆☆ EUR/USD EZ Flash GDP (Q1) 9:00 No trade — in-line 0 N/A ★★★☆☆





Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy

Time (UTC) Indicator Pair Strategy

(5 min before / 5 s after) ★ Exp. Pips 1:30 AU TD-MI Inflation Gauge (MoM) AUD/USD No trade — typically ignored ★☆☆☆☆ 5 09:30 EZ Sentix Investor Confidence EUR/USD Buy EUR if index > -15; sell if < -25 ★★☆☆☆ 12 14:00 US ISM Services PMI USD/JPY Buy USD if PMI ≥ 53; sell if < 50 ★★★★☆ 25





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