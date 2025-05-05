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Daily AI Scalps – 2025-05-05 | USD/JPY +30 pips & Today’s ISM-Services Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY shorts around Thursday’s US GDP & ADP releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups, led by the US ISM Services PMI this evening.
Daily Snapshot (May 2)
- Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — short bias
- Next Catalyst: US ISM Services PMI 🇺🇸 (23:00 JST)
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|4 / 0
|100 %
|+120
|★★★★☆
|39 / 0
|100 %
|+659
|★★★☆☆
|39 / 8
|83 %
|+453
|★★☆☆☆
|20 / 8
|71 %
|+188
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (UTC)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|USD/JPY
|US Advance GDP (Q1)
|12:30
|Short on GDP miss
|+30
|Win
|★★★★★
|USD/JPY
|US ADP Employment (Apr)
|12:15
|Short on soft jobs data
|+18
|Win
|★★★★☆
|USD/JPY
|ISM Mfg PMI
|14:00
|Short on contraction
|+11
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|EUR/USD
|EZ Flash GDP (Q1)
|9:00
|No trade — in-line
|0
|N/A
|★★★☆☆
Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy
|Time (UTC)
|Indicator
|Pair
|Strategy
(5 min before / 5 s after)
|★
|Exp. Pips
|1:30
|AU TD-MI Inflation Gauge (MoM)
|AUD/USD
|No trade — typically ignored
|★☆☆☆☆
|5
|09:30
|EZ Sentix Investor Confidence
|EUR/USD
|Buy EUR if index > -15; sell if < -25
|★★☆☆☆
|12
|14:00
|US ISM Services PMI
|USD/JPY
|Buy USD if PMI ≥ 53; sell if < 50
|★★★★☆
|25
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