AEON GOLD Manual Guide:





Expert Input:

1. Trade Comment: Fill in your own trade comment to differentiate it with other expert advisors. Standard Trade comment is AEON GOLD

2. Show Info Panel: Enable/Disable info panel to reduce MT5 resources used.

3. Lot size setting

Autolot Type: select autolots type: Fixed Money Size, Fixed Lot Size, and Risk Per Trade

Fixed Money size: Fill in money to manage (Example: your Balance 1000, fill in Fixed Money size=200, Autolot = 1000/200=5 x 0.01 =0.05, so every 200$ increase, the lot will increase by 0.01)

Fixed Lot size: Fill in fixed lots size if you select the Fixed Lotsize autolot, default starts from 0.01

Risk Per Trade %: Fill in Risk Per Trade if you choose the Risk Per Trade autolot, default starts from 10%

Maximum Lots: maximum lots allowed per trade

4. DCA

Enable DCA: Disable/enable DCA

DCA Step : DCA Step, default is 20

DCA Max : DCA Max, default is 3

5. SLTP & Trailling Setting

Auto SLTP: Disable/enable Auto SLTP

Stoploss Multiplier: Default is 0.75

Takeprofit Multiplier: Default is 1.75

Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing start in pips

Trailing Size (in pips): Trailing step in pips

6. BreakEven

Break Even: enable/disable Break even

Break Even Start, in pips : Break even start

Break Even Step, in pips : Break even step

7. Time Control

Time control: restrictions on trading hours and days.

Trade Start Time: Time to start trade

Trade End Time: Time to stop trade

Trade in Monday: Enable trade in Monday

Trade in Tuesday: Enable trade in Tuesday

Trade in Wednesday: Enable trade in Wednesday

Trade in Thursday: Enable trade in Thursday

Trade in Friday: Enable trade in Friday

Close All Trades at The End of Time: Close all open positions and pending orders at the end of time

8. News Filters

News Filter: Enable/disable news filter

Stop trading X minutes before the news

Stop trading X minutes after the news

9. Brokers