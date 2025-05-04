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AEON GOLD Manual Guide:
Expert Input:
1. Trade Comment: Fill in your own trade comment to differentiate it with other expert advisors. Standard Trade comment is AEON GOLD
2. Show Info Panel: Enable/Disable info panel to reduce MT5 resources used.
3. Lot size setting
- Autolot Type: select autolots type: Fixed Money Size, Fixed Lot Size, and Risk Per Trade
- Fixed Money size: Fill in money to manage (Example: your Balance 1000, fill in Fixed Money size=200, Autolot = 1000/200=5 x 0.01 =0.05, so every 200$ increase, the lot will increase by 0.01)
- Fixed Lot size: Fill in fixed lots size if you select the Fixed Lotsize autolot, default starts from 0.01
- Risk Per Trade %: Fill in Risk Per Trade if you choose the Risk Per Trade autolot, default starts from 10%
- Maximum Lots: maximum lots allowed per trade
4. DCA
- Enable DCA: Disable/enable DCA
- DCA Step : DCA Step, default is 20
- DCA Max : DCA Max, default is 3
5. SLTP & Trailling Setting
- Auto SLTP: Disable/enable Auto SLTP
- Stoploss Multiplier: Default is 0.75
- Takeprofit Multiplier: Default is 1.75
- Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing start in pips
- Trailing Size (in pips): Trailing step in pips
6. BreakEven
- Break Even: enable/disable Break even
- Break Even Start, in pips : Break even start
- Break Even Step, in pips : Break even step
7. Time Control
- Time control: restrictions on trading hours and days.
- Trade Start Time: Time to start trade
- Trade End Time: Time to stop trade
- Trade in Monday: Enable trade in Monday
- Trade in Tuesday: Enable trade in Tuesday
- Trade in Wednesday: Enable trade in Wednesday
- Trade in Thursday: Enable trade in Thursday
- Trade in Friday: Enable trade in Friday
- Close All Trades at The End of Time: Close all open positions and pending orders at the end of time
8. News Filters
- News Filter: Enable/disable news filter
- Stop trading X minutes before the news
- Stop trading X minutes after the news
9. Brokers
- Max Spread (in Pips): maximum spread allowed
- Magic number : EA identifies open positions based on this magic number.