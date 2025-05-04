AEON GOLD
My Trading

AEON GOLD

4 May 2025, 04:08
Sugianto
Sugianto
0
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AEON GOLD Manual Guide:

Expert Input:
1. Trade Comment: Fill in your own trade comment to differentiate it with other expert advisors. Standard Trade comment is AEON GOLD
2. Show Info Panel: Enable/Disable info panel to reduce MT5 resources used.
3. Lot size setting
  • Autolot Type: select autolots type: Fixed Money Size, Fixed Lot Size, and Risk Per Trade
  • Fixed Money size: Fill in money to manage (Example: your Balance 1000, fill in Fixed Money size=200, Autolot = 1000/200=5 x 0.01 =0.05, so every 200$ increase, the lot will increase by 0.01)
  • Fixed Lot size: Fill in fixed lots size if you select the Fixed Lotsize autolot, default starts from 0.01
  • Risk Per Trade %: Fill in Risk Per Trade if you choose the Risk Per Trade autolot, default starts from 10%
  • Maximum Lots: maximum lots allowed per trade
4. DCA
  • Enable DCA: Disable/enable DCA
  • DCA Step : DCA Step, default is 20
  • DCA Max : DCA Max, default is 3
5. SLTP & Trailling Setting
  • Auto SLTP: Disable/enable Auto SLTP
  • Stoploss Multiplier: Default is 0.75
  • Takeprofit Multiplier: Default is 1.75
  • Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing start in pips
  • Trailing Size (in pips): Trailing step in pips
6. BreakEven
  • Break Even: enable/disable Break even
  • Break Even Start, in pips : Break even start
  • Break Even Step, in pips : Break even step
7. Time Control
  • Time control: restrictions on trading hours and days. 
  • Trade Start Time: Time to start trade
  • Trade End Time: Time to stop trade
  • Trade in Monday: Enable trade in Monday
  • Trade in Tuesday: Enable trade in Tuesday
  • Trade in Wednesday: Enable trade in Wednesday
  • Trade in Thursday: Enable trade in Thursday
  • Trade in Friday: Enable trade in Friday
  • Close All Trades at The End of Time: Close all open positions and pending orders at the end of time
8. News Filters
  • News Filter: Enable/disable news filter
  • Stop trading X minutes before the news
  • Stop trading X minutes after the news
9. Brokers
  • Max Spread (in Pips): maximum spread allowed
  • Magic number : EA identifies open positions based on this magic number.