SignalMatrix Assistant Demo

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The demo version of the SignalMatrix assistant tool that only works in demo accounts is attached below. Go ahead and download it.
To install it, go to files on the top left of your MT5 then click open data folder, open the MQL5 folder and paste the Signalmatrix file in the experts folder. now restart your MT5 and you will see the SignalMatrix assistant in the navigator tab.
Some of the features of the signal matrix tool include
- Risk reward tool (for instant trade execution and for pending orders)
- Daily drawdown balance protection
- Indicator combiner into bullish or bearish signal (up to 30 indicators)
- All major indicators alerts and email notifications
- Major candle pattern indicators
- Automatic lot-sizing for currencies and manual lot-sizing for others
- Trail stop tool (with nine options)
- Option to trail stops only upto break-even
- Partial close positions
- Easy one-click trading
- Fully minimizable non-intrusive user interface
- Multi-time frame analysis (you can switch between timeframes to check if the indicator combiner is bullish or bearish in each timeframe)
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