SignalMatrix Assistant Demo

The demo version of the SignalMatrix assistant tool that only works in demo accounts is attached below. Go ahead and download it.





To install it, go to files on the top left of your MT5 then click open data folder, open the MQL5 folder and paste the Signalmatrix file in the experts folder. now restart your MT5 and you will see the SignalMatrix assistant in the navigator tab.





Some of the features of the signal matrix tool include