

📘 How to Design a Personal Risk Rulebook You’ll Actually Follow

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders don’t fail because they lack knowledge.

They fail because they lack clear, written risk rules.

A strategy without a risk rulebook is just a theory.

A written risk framework turns trading into a controlled system.

If it’s not written, it won’t be followed consistently.

🧱 1. Start With Fixed Risk Per Trade

Your first rule must define:

👉 Risk per trade = X%

Recommended:

0.5% = conservative

1% = balanced

2% = aggressive

Example:

Account = $8,000

Risk = 1%

Max loss per trade = $80

No exceptions.

No “feeling confident.”

No doubling size.

📉 2. Add a Maximum Daily Loss Rule

Professional traders stop for the day after:

👉 –2% daily drawdown

Example:

Account = $8,000

Daily limit = –$160

If hit → platform closed.

This prevents emotional escalation and protects weekly performance.

📊 3. Define Weekly and Monthly Risk Limits

Weekly limit: 3–4% max

Monthly limit: 8–10% max

If reached → stop trading and review.

These limits prevent account damage from a single bad period.

🔗 4. Set Maximum Correlated Exposure

Rule example:

👉 Total exposure across correlated trades = max 4%

If trading:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

XAUUSD

These depend on USD.

Treat them as one idea.

Cluster risk must be capped.

🔁 5. Add a Losing Streak Protocol

If you lose:

3 trades in a row → cut size by 50%

5 trades in a row → stop trading 24 hours

This rule alone can save your account long-term.

📈 6. Define Position Size Scaling Rules

Only increase risk when:

✔️ equity is at a new high

✔️ performance stable for 20+ trades

✔️ drawdown under 5%

Never increase risk after one win.

Scaling must be structured.

🧮 7. Write Everything in One Page

Your personal risk rulebook should include:

Risk per trade

Max daily loss

Max weekly loss

Max monthly drawdown

Max correlated exposure

Losing streak adjustment

Scaling rules

Session restrictions

News trading rules

One page. Clear. Measurable. Enforceable.

🚀 Takeaway

A risk rulebook removes emotion from trading.

It protects you from your worst days and keeps you consistent on your best days.

The difference between a gambler and a professional is not intelligence —

it’s written rules.

Design your risk system.

Follow it strictly.

Let consistency compound.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas