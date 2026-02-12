📘 How to Design a Personal Risk Rulebook You’ll Actually Follow
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📘 How to Design a Personal Risk Rulebook You’ll Actually Follow

12 February 2026, 07:36
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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📘 How to Design a Personal Risk Rulebook You’ll Actually Follow

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders don’t fail because they lack knowledge.
They fail because they lack clear, written risk rules.

A strategy without a risk rulebook is just a theory.
A written risk framework turns trading into a controlled system.

If it’s not written, it won’t be followed consistently.

🧱 1. Start With Fixed Risk Per Trade

Your first rule must define:
👉 Risk per trade = X%

Recommended:

  • 0.5% = conservative

  • 1% = balanced

  • 2% = aggressive

Example:
Account = $8,000
Risk = 1%
Max loss per trade = $80

No exceptions.
No “feeling confident.”
No doubling size.

📉 2. Add a Maximum Daily Loss Rule

Professional traders stop for the day after:
👉 –2% daily drawdown

Example:
Account = $8,000
Daily limit = –$160

If hit → platform closed.
This prevents emotional escalation and protects weekly performance.

📊 3. Define Weekly and Monthly Risk Limits

Weekly limit: 3–4% max
Monthly limit: 8–10% max

If reached → stop trading and review.

These limits prevent account damage from a single bad period.

🔗 4. Set Maximum Correlated Exposure

Rule example:
👉 Total exposure across correlated trades = max 4%

If trading:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • XAUUSD

These depend on USD.
Treat them as one idea.

Cluster risk must be capped.

🔁 5. Add a Losing Streak Protocol

If you lose:

  • 3 trades in a row → cut size by 50%

  • 5 trades in a row → stop trading 24 hours

This rule alone can save your account long-term.

📈 6. Define Position Size Scaling Rules

Only increase risk when:
✔️ equity is at a new high
✔️ performance stable for 20+ trades
✔️ drawdown under 5%

Never increase risk after one win.
Scaling must be structured.

🧮 7. Write Everything in One Page

Your personal risk rulebook should include:

  • Risk per trade

  • Max daily loss

  • Max weekly loss

  • Max monthly drawdown

  • Max correlated exposure

  • Losing streak adjustment

  • Scaling rules

  • Session restrictions

  • News trading rules

One page. Clear. Measurable. Enforceable.

🚀 Takeaway

A risk rulebook removes emotion from trading.
It protects you from your worst days and keeps you consistent on your best days.

The difference between a gambler and a professional is not intelligence —
it’s written rules.

Design your risk system.
Follow it strictly.
Let consistency compound.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas