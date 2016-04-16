Trading results from 6 to 16 April 2016

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The results of trading on my TIS-account for the period from 6 to 15 April 2016:
During the first ten days of the signal from 6 to April 15, profit was 21.62%, and the maximum drawdown just 10.58%. Subscribe to my signal, we get high profit together.Join to copy my signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/182425
I am ready to consider your proposals for investment on this trading strategy to work on a separate account.
During the first ten days of the signal from 6 to April 15, profit was 21.62%, and the maximum drawdown just 10.58%. Subscribe to my signal, we get high profit together.Join to copy my signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/182425
I am ready to consider your proposals for investment on this trading strategy to work on a separate account.