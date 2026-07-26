We Backtested 43 Popular Gold EAs on 11.5 Years of Real Data — 1 in 5 Blew Up the Account

We bought nothing. We downloaded the free demos of 43 of the most popular paid gold (XAUUSD) EAs on the Market, and ran every single one through 11.5 years of real price data (2015–2026, 99% history quality) — all on factory-default settings. Here is what the long run actually looks like.





The setup

- 43 popular paid gold EAs, priced $50–$1,999 (median $399)

- MetaQuotes real XAUUSD data, January 2015 – July 2026, M15, 1-minute OHLC model, history quality 99%

- $10,000 deposit, 1:500 leverage, every EA on its default inputs — the "buy it and run it" scenario

- Drawdown measured on equity, not balance





That window contains the 2015–18 range, the 2020 COVID shock, the 2022 rate-hike regime and the 2024–26 bull run. A backtest that only covers the recent hot streak has nowhere to hide across 11.5 years.





The results

- 40% came out genuinely excellent: profit factor above 2 with max equity drawdown under 15%

- 26% were decent: profitable, drawdown under 40%

- 19% of the EAs we could measure blew up the account — equity drawdowns of 60% to 102%

- The rest: high-risk profiles, one suspiciously perfect grid curve, a few that don't trade on defaults at all





The finding that surprised us: price predicts nothing

The median price of the excellent group was $299. The median price of the blown-up group was $499. The single most expensive EA in the study — $1,999, with over a hundred glowing reviews — finished with a profit factor of 0.23 and a 99% drawdown. Total loss. Meanwhile several EAs under $200 posted profit factors above 4 with drawdowns under 5%.





Review counts predicted nothing either. Reviews are written in month one. Drawdowns arrive in year three.





The pattern in every blow-up

Every account-killer in our test had the same shape: strong recent months (that's what the sales page shows you), and one fatal drawdown somewhere deeper in history (that's what the sales page doesn't). Not one of them was destroyed by the recent past — they were destroyed by a regime the vendor's screenshot conveniently starts after.





Five checks before you buy any gold EA

1. Demand a 10+ year backtest on real data. If the report starts in 2023, ask why.

2. Check the drawdown is measured on equity. Balance drawdown can understate reality by a factor of 4 on grid systems.

3. Reproduce it yourself on defaults — demos are free, and the strategy tester doesn't lie about the past.

4. Look at year-by-year results. One giant year surrounded by red ones is regime luck, not an edge.

5. Require a live forward record, not just a backtest.





We publish 10+ year real-data backtests and live forward results for everything we ship, because we'd rather lose a sale than ship a screenshot. If you want to test the methodology yourself with zero risk, our trend engine is free, with the full 9.4-year real-tick report attached:





All our EAs and their full reports: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller





Method note: a 1-minute OHLC model can flatter thin-take-profit scalpers, so treat extreme profit factors with care — but a blow-up under an optimistic model is only more damning. Defaults only, single feed; your broker's numbers will differ. This is research, not investment advice.

The full study — all 43 EAs with profit factor, equity drawdown and trade counts — is published here: fxea365.com/blog/gold-ea-11year-mass-backtest