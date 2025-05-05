🚀 Updates: Percentage Indicator upgrades & new MT4/MT5 releases!

Here’s a quick update on our latest Percentage Profit/Loss Indicator improvements for MetaTrader 4 – plus, now they’re available for both MT4 and MT5!
What’s new in the Percentage Indicator for MT4?
Here are the key improvements:
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Fixed label position: The percentage label always stays in the bottom-right corner of your chart, no matter which symbol or timeframe you use.
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Better precision: The value now displays with two decimal places (e.g., 0.00% instead of 0.0%).
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Persistent display: Even after you close all trades, the label sticks around and keeps showing the last value until something new happens.
👉 See Percentage PnL Indicator MT4
Now on MT5: Percentage PnL Indicator
By request, we’ve made a version for MetaTrader 5. The Live Percentage PnL Indicator for MT5 gives you all the same features as on MT4: accurate, always-updated floating PnL percentages and improved visual display.
👉 Check out Percentage PnL Indicator MT5
TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator – now also for MT4
After building TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator for MT5, we’ve released an MT4 version too. Now, MT4 users get:
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Automatic trading session tracking and reporting,
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CSV export,
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The same clear, color-coded, and precise PnL% label as on MT5.
MT5 link: TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator MT5 MT4 link: TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator MT4
If you’ve got questions or suggestions, just leave a comment on the product pages – we really appreciate your feedback and use it to improve these tools.
More updates coming soon. DigitalPrime