🚀 Updates: Percentage Indicator upgrades & new MT4/MT5 releases!





Here’s a quick update on our latest Percentage Profit/Loss Indicator improvements for MetaTrader 4 – plus, now they’re available for both MT4 and MT5!





What’s new in the Percentage Indicator for MT4?

Here are the key improvements:

Fixed label position: The percentage label always stays in the bottom-right corner of your chart, no matter which symbol or timeframe you use.

Better precision: The value now displays with two decimal places (e.g., 0.00% instead of 0.0%).

Persistent display: Even after you close all trades, the label sticks around and keeps showing the last value until something new happens.

👉 See Percentage PnL Indicator MT4





Now on MT5: Percentage PnL Indicator

By request, we’ve made a version for MetaTrader 5. The Live Percentage PnL Indicator for MT5 gives you all the same features as on MT4: accurate, always-updated floating PnL percentages and improved visual display.





👉 Check out Percentage PnL Indicator MT5





TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator – now also for MT4

After building TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator for MT5, we’ve released an MT4 version too. Now, MT4 users get:

Automatic trading session tracking and reporting,

CSV export,

The same clear, color-coded, and precise PnL% label as on MT5.

MT5 link: TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator MT5 MT4 link: TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator MT4





If you’ve got questions or suggestions, just leave a comment on the product pages – we really appreciate your feedback and use it to improve these tools.

More updates coming soon. DigitalPrime



