EUR/USD: That is the sign we are looking for
Scalping

EUR/USD: That is the sign we are looking for

13 April 2016, 14:42
AynGannRand
AynGannRand
0
171
According to the trade idea we have posted here, this reversal candle following consolidation might be the sign we were looking for to Buy EURUSD... Read More
#eurusd, Trading, fx