All Blogs / Trading Ideas / Scalping All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Scalping EUR/USD: That is the sign we are looking for 13 April 2016, 14:42 AynGannRand 0 171 According to the trade idea we have posted here, this reversal candle following consolidation might be the sign we were looking for to Buy EURUSD... Read More #eurusd, Trading, fx Source To add comments, please log in or register $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 28 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 53 0 1 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 59 0 1 Expert Advisor Vs Manual Trading: Which Is Better? Trading Systems 46 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 44 0 1 MQL5 vs Python — which language for algo trading? Trading Systems 64 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 46 0 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 188 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 VEXORA SERA Scalping 44 0 Adaptive Quantum EA Neural Networks 74 0 💥 [$10,460] EURUSD Swing Trades || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 69 0 Reading Session Structure on MT5 Charts: A Practical Framework Scalping 69 0 Session-Based Scalping: Why Liquidity Windows Beat the Clock Scalping 77 0 Goldhydra – Complete User Guide & Settings Trading Ideas 94 0 Engineering High-Speed Execution: Overcoming MT5 Lag in Manual Scalping Scalping 106 0 💥 [+$6,049] US30 Breakout Trade || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 84 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 31 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 34 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 32 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 34 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 46 0 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 61 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB