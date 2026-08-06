MQL5 Article Submission — Rulebook

MQL5.com Article Submission — Rulebook

A checklist built from real moderator feedbacks, so future articles pass faster with fewer revision rounds.

1. Comment Style Rules

This was the single biggest source of repeated feedback — read carefully.

Rule: Block comments vs. Inline comments

//--- → Use when the comment describes a whole block of code below it (a loop, an if-statement, a group of related lines). Placed above the block it describes, on its own line.

// (plain, no dashes) → Use only when the comment describes a single line, and is written at the end of that same line.

Wrong (inline used for a block):

mql5 // 1. Check existing positions for closures/reversals for(int i = totalPositions - 1; i >= 0; i--)

Correct (block comment for a block):

mql5 //--- 1. Check existing positions for closures/reversals for(int i = totalPositions - 1; i >= 0; i--)

Correct (inline for a single line):

mql5 input int InpAtrPeriod = 15; // ATR Period

Rule: Indentation of block comments

Level 1 block comments (directly inside a function body) → flush left , no indentation, even though the code around them is indented.

block comments (directly inside a function body) → , no indentation, even though the code around them is indented. Every other level (inside a loop, if-block, nested block, etc.) → indented to match the code block it describes.

mql5 void OnTick() { //--- Level 1 comment — flush left for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { //--- Level 2 comment — indented to match this block's code if(condition) { //--- Level 3 comment — indented further, matching this block DoSomething(); } } }

Checklist before submitting:

No standalone // comments describing a multi-line block (should be //--- )

No //--- used where a simple end-of-line // would be more appropriate for a single line

Level-1 comments are flush left (not indented)

Nested-level comments match the indentation of the code block below them

This applies both in the article's code snippets and in the attached source file — they must match exactly

2. Standard Function Headers

Every standard MQL5 handler function ( OnInit , OnDeinit , OnCalculate , OnTick , etc.) needs a header comment block directly above it, matching what MetaEditor's own Wizard generates:

mql5 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ... }

Tip: To see the exact expected wording, create a new indicator/EA via MetaEditor's Wizard and copy its auto-generated headers.

Checklist:

OnInit() has a header

OnDeinit() has a header

OnCalculate() / OnTick() has a header

Wording matches MetaEditor's own generated text style

3. Code Formatting (MetaQuotes Style)

Space required after if , for , while before the parenthesis is not required — MQL5 style is if(condition) with no space. (Moderator flagged missing space in some other contexts — always run MetaEditor's built-in Styler tool first as a baseline, then manually check comments since Styler does NOT fix comment style/indentation.)

required — MQL5 style is if(condition) with no space. (Moderator flagged missing space in some other contexts — always run MetaEditor's built-in tool first as a baseline, then manually check comments since Styler does NOT fix comment style/indentation.) No trailing blank lines at the end of the file.

No double/extra blank lines stacked together.

Checklist:

Ran MetaEditor Styler on the file

Manually checked comments after Styler (Styler doesn't fix // vs //--- )

No blank lines at the very end of the file

File ends cleanly after the last //+---+ line

4. File Attachment Rules

.ex5 compiled files are prohibited as article attachments — only .mq5 source files are allowed.

as article attachments — only .mq5 source files are allowed. Numerical index/version numbers should not be part of the filename (e.g. avoid SuperTrend_1.mq5 if a plain SuperTrend.mq5 is expected).

Checklist:

Only .mq5 file(s) attached — no .ex5

Filename is clean, no unnecessary version numbers

5. Image Rules

Light background only — no dark/black theme screenshots.

— no dark/black theme screenshots. Max width: 1000 pixels.

For data-heavy screenshots (tables, stats) where shrinking to 1000px would make numbers unreadable: convert the data into a plain text/markdown table in the article instead of a screenshot. Reserve actual images for visual content (charts, equity curves, indicator appearance) that doesn't lose meaning when resized/cropped.

Checklist:

All images have light backgrounds

All images are ≤1000px wide

Data tables are text, not screenshots, where possible

Screenshots are cropped to remove unnecessary UI chrome (toolbars, menus) before resizing

6. Content Completeness — What Moderators Expect Beyond the Code

An indicator-only article is often not enough. Be proactive about including:

A practical demonstration — e.g., a simple Expert Advisor (EA) built on the indicator's logic, showing it can actually drive trade decisions. Doesn't need to be a polished trading system — just prove the concept works practically.

— e.g., a simple Expert Advisor (EA) built on the indicator's logic, showing it can actually drive trade decisions. Doesn't need to be a polished trading system — just prove the concept works practically. Backtest / forward-test results — Strategy Tester results (screenshots or text summary) across at least one symbol, ideally more than one, showing realistic performance data (profit factor, drawdown, win rate, etc.), not just claims.

— Strategy Tester results (screenshots or text summary) across at least one symbol, ideally more than one, showing realistic performance data (profit factor, drawdown, win rate, etc.), not just claims. Testing Notes section — state exactly what was tested (symbols, timeframes, duration), and what was not tested (e.g., history reloads, broker resyncs) so claims aren't overstated.

Checklist:

Article includes a practical usage demonstration (EA or similar), not just the raw indicator

Backtest/forward-test data included with real numbers

Testing Notes section clarifies scope and limitations

7. Writing & Structure Rules

Full proofread pass : no typos, no run-together words, no grammar glitches — read every paragraph slowly, top to bottom.

: no typos, no run-together words, no grammar glitches — read every paragraph slowly, top to bottom. Unify terminology throughout: pick one term and stick to it (e.g., "upper/lower band" not sometimes "up/down band"; "repaint" vs "recalculate" vs "reload" used precisely and consistently — don't conflate them).

throughout: pick one term and stick to it (e.g., "upper/lower band" not sometimes "up/down band"; "repaint" vs "recalculate" vs "reload" used precisely and consistently — don't conflate them). No ALL-CAPS "screaming" headers or placeholder text (e.g., >>>> LOOK HERE <<<< ). Replace with normal figure captions like "Figure 1. Indicator appearance on chart."

(e.g., >>>> LOOK HERE <<<< ). Replace with normal figure captions like "Figure 1. Indicator appearance on chart." Include the full compilable source code directly in the article body (not just "attached separately" — moderators want to see it inline too, in addition to the attachment).

(not just "attached separately" — moderators want to see it inline too, in addition to the attachment). Standard structure to follow: Introduction Theory (what the concept actually computes/does) Implementation (code walkthrough, piece by piece, with explanations) Edge Cases Testing Notes Practical Application (EA / demonstration) — if applicable Conclusion Full Source Code (at the end)



Checklist:

Full proofread done

Terminology consistent throughout

No screaming caps or placeholder text — normal figure captions used

Full source code included inline in the article body

Structure follows the standard order above

8. Cross-Consistency Check (do this LAST, every time)

Before final submission, verify these three things all say exactly the same thing:

The prose explanation in the article The small code snippets embedded in the walkthrough sections The full source code block / attached .mq5 file

Common failure mode seen repeatedly: fixing a bug (e.g., a conditional logic bug) in the prose and small snippets, but forgetting to update the same line in the full attached source file — leaving a silent contradiction that a careful moderator (or a reader who copies the file) will catch.

Checklist:

Every fix applied to prose is also applied to matching code snippets

Every fix applied to code snippets is also applied to the full source code / attached file

Do one final side-by-side read-through: prose → snippet → full file, for every changed section

9. General Process Tips (to avoid the 62-draft situation)