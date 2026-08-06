SUPERHERO — Sales start today! 🚀
Trading Systems

SUPERHERO — Sales start today! 🚀

6 August 2026, 06:24
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
38

Today, sales of my new semi-automated trading system, SUPERHERO, begin!

The first three hours cost $99. After that, the price increases to $150.

So, don’t miss out on purchasing this profitable system at a great discount!


Why do I say this system is profitable? Because I use it personally, and here are the results I get:


Every buyer also receives my professional trading management program and a complete installation course for free.

PUBLICATION TIME TODAY ACCORDING TO YOUR LOCAL TIME:

🇺🇸 New York — 09:00

🇺🇸 Los Angeles - 06:00

🇧🇷 São Paulo — 10:00

🇬🇧 London — 2:00 PM

🇪🇺 Paris / Berlin / Vienna / Prague / Bratislava — 15:00

🇺🇦 Kyiv — 16:00

🇦🇪 Dubai — 5:00 PM

🇮🇳 New Delhi — 6:30 PM

🇸🇬 Singapore — 9:00 PM

🇨🇳 Beijing — 9:00 PM

🇯🇵 Tokyo — 22:00

🇦🇺 Sydney — 11:00 PM


#SUPERHERO — Sales start today! 🚀