Six Days In. Today Is $80.

One Day Left In Week One. Still Just Under A Quarter Of Where The Nova Gold Rush Ends.

$30, $40, $50, $60, $70, and now $80. Six days, six exact numbers, the same $10 pace holding since the very first day. $80 against the $330 this settles at on August 31st puts today just under a quarter of the final price.

Tomorrow closes out week one. After that, this moves into a stretch of the month where the numbers start looking noticeably different from where this started.

Last Day Of Week One Pricing Tomorrow

$90 tomorrow is the final price tag that still reads like the early part of the month. Everything after that is week two, still climbing the same $10 a day, but further from the $30 this opened at than it's ever been.

Today's Number

$80 right now. $90 tomorrow, the last day of week one.

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Six days in, one left in week one, still under a quarter of where this lands.