$600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results)

By Tshivhidzo Mbedzi | MCP Labs Forex | South Africa

Most EA sellers will never show you a live account growing in real time. They'll hide behind backtests, demo accounts, and cherry-picked equity curves. I do things differently.

This post is a raw account of what happened on a live prop firm challenge account over the course of a single week — starting from $600, reaching $2,282.47 in profit, and still climbing.













Watch the full live proof here 👉





📊 The Numbers: Week-by-Week Breakdown

Let me be completely transparent about how this week played out.

We started on EURUSD with an aggressive lot size. The EA took losses early — which I documented publicly. I adjusted the lot size and risk parameters down and then added GBPJPY to the configuration. That decision changed everything.

Within days:

Deposit: $600

$600 Floating + Closed Profit: $2,282.47

$2,282.47 Both open trades (GBPJPY + EURUSD) sitting in the green simultaneously

The account went from $600 → $1,240+ mid-week (already over 100% gain), then pushed toward $2,000 and beyond. The EA is still running. The trades are still open. The trend is still intact.

🎯 Why GBPJPY — Not Gold?

I get asked constantly: "Why isn't this on gold?"

Here's the honest answer: Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most volatile instruments available. It can swing 400+ pips in a single session. For a scalping-style or trend-following EA, that volatility creates noise — large losses on single trades that wipe out weeks of gains.

GBPJPY is a different animal. It trends. It moves with structure. When you catch the direction right, it gives you consistent, compounding profit day after day — not a rollercoaster of spikes and reversals.

The verified profit factor on Apex Drawdown Zero is 3.56 — for context, a profit factor above 2.0 is considered excellent in algorithmic trading. Apex Drawdown Zero is running at 1.78× that benchmark. MQL5

That's not luck. That's what trending pair selection + disciplined risk management looks like in practice.

🔄 How the EA Adapts in Real Conditions

Something worth noting from this week's live session: the EA was managing two pairs simultaneously — EURUSD and GBPJPY — with different risk profiles. When EURUSD started underperforming, I reduced its lot size. GBPJPY carried the load.

This is real trading. Parameters matter. Set files matter. That's why every purchase of Apex Drawdown Zero comes with the exact set files I'm running on my live accounts — not generic defaults, not guesses. The same configuration you see generating these results.

A V3 update is also dropping shortly, with improved entry logic based on everything I've observed in live conditions over the past weeks. SIGNAL : APEX V4 APEX V42

🏆 Prop Firm Performance Summary

Metric Value Starting Balance $600 Peak Profit $2,282.47+ Growth 380%+ from starting deposit Max Drawdown 0.39% (MyFxBook verified) Profit Factor 3.56 Primary Pair GBPJPY Secondary Pair EURUSD (optional) Martingale / Grid ❌ None

Both accounts are publicly verified on MyFxBook. Every trade is tracked. Nothing is hidden. MQL5

🚀 What's Next

The plan is simple: let the current GBPJPY trade run to target, reach $3,000, make a $1,000 withdrawal for reinvestment — then repeat the cycle.

This is how prop firm accounts compound. Not by gambling on volatile pairs. Not by running martingale grids until they blow. By finding the trend, sizing responsibly, and letting the EA do its job.

If you want the exact set files and EA version I'm running, it's available now.

🛍️ Get Apex Drawdown Zero

🌐 Main Store: https://mcpautomation.io 🎯 Apex Drawdown Zero: https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain 📦 MQL5 Marketplace: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163054 ☕ Ko-fi (Alt Payment): 🔗 All Links: https://linktr.ee/mcplabsforex

💰 Pay with Crypto — Save 30% USDT (TRC-20) • BTC • ETH • USDC accepted DM me on WhatsApp for your invoice 👇

I'm Tshivhidzo — EA developer at MCP Labs, South Africa. 14+ Expert Advisors published on MQL5. Real results from real accounts. No hype.

🔔 Subscribe on YouTube for daily live trading updates.