Gold Blitz Setup Guide — A 1-Trade-a-Month Sniper, and Why Zero-Trade Weeks Are Normal

Gold Blitz made 47 trades in 4 years. If you buy it expecting daily action you will think it is broken — it is not. This guide explains the setup, the strong-trend filter that causes the silence, and which preset to pick.









Setup

Attach to a XAUUSD M15 chart, leverage 1:200 or higher, from about $500 on Defensive/Standard. Defaults are the published configuration — no set file needed. A VPS is recommended so the terminal never misses the few entries that matter.





Why it trades so rarely (this is the edge, not a bug)

v2.0 only enters when three conditions align: a 24-hour channel breakout, ADX above 30 (a genuinely strong trend), and a momentum confirmation bar — and it skips over-extended breakouts. In choppy markets ADX sits far below 30 for weeks, and the EA correctly does nothing. Our own forward monitor regularly logs long streaks of "SKIP: ADX below 30" — that is the filter protecting you from the trades that used to lose. 47 trades in 4 years, win rate 31.9%, profitable in every tested year (2021 +10.6% / 2022 +16.4% / 2023 +14.2% / 2024 +0.1% at Defensive scale).





Presets

Four presets share the same signal; only risk scales (real ticks, XAUUSD M15, 2021-2024, $10,000): Defensive +22% / max DD 4.1% / PF 2.21 up through Ultra. Deep-drawdown tolerance is required for Ultra; most users belong on Defensive or Standard. Numbers were measured on a wide-spread feed — a low-spread ECN/Raw account should perform the same or better.





Exits are fixed by design

Every trade carries a hard SL ($6) and a fixed TP ($30). The old tight trailing exit was removed in v2.0 because it was fragile to spread. Do not re-enable trailing or change SL/TP — they define the tested strategy.





Support

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