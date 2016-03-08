GBP/USD Finds Support Near 1.4220

The sterling remains on the defensive today, withdropping to session lows in the 1.4220 area.



In spite of the current decline, the pair manages to keep the trade in the upper end of the recent range above he 1.4200 mark, hovering over the 50% Fibo retracement of the February down-move.



In addition, spot kept the composure after comments by Governor Mark Carney passed largely unnoticed amongst traders, stressing that the BoE will not offer any assessment on a ‘Brexit’ scenario.



GBP/USD levels to consider



As of writing the pair is retreating 0.16% at 1.4244 and a breach of 1.4188 (20-day sma) would open the door to 1.4079 (low Jan.21) and then 1.3836 (multi-year low Feb.29). On the other hand, the next hurdle lines up at 1.4348 (61.8% Fibo of 1.4670-1.3833) followed by 1.4387 (55-day sma) and finally 1.4410 (high Feb.19).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)