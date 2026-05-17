[GBPUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 18-22, 2026)







Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.

All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance (iVISTscalp5 indicator ).

Brief Theory of Liquidity Activation Points (timings)

Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform)

Trading: 4 models

When should I ignore timing?

How to Read the Market Before Major News

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GBPUSD, Timing: 7,54 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points

https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15707965#post15707965

https://x.com/rosy440/status/2056146751476597129?s=20







iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System





