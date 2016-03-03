GBP/USD wipes-out Gains, Eases to 1.4080

03 Maret 2016 7:11 AM

Thebulls appear to surrender control in the early European trades, sendinglower from session tops reached just shy of 1.41 handle.



The GBP/USD pair trades almost unchanged at 1.4080, unable to surpass the strong resistance placed above 1.4090 zone. The cable’s recovery from weak UK construction PMI-led slide lost steam few pips short of 1.41 handle as the US dollar continued to garner upside momentum ahead of a host of fresh US economic data, with the main highlight being the ISM non-manufacturing PMI.



The cable also treads water as markets remain wary ahead of the UK services PMI report due later this session. Markets expect a marginally weaker UK figure of 55.1 points, falling further from the 3-month high of 55.6 booked in November.



GBP/USD Levels to consider



The pair has an immediate resistance at 1.4100 (round figure), above which 1.4150/56 (psychological levels/ Feb 23 High) would be tested. On the flip side, support is seen at 1.4050/36 (10-DMA), below that at 1.4004 (Feb 23 Low).



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)