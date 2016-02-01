All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts EURUSD 1 February 2016, 13:46 sathish kumar 1 197 EURUSD TREND #eurusd, Trend Mostafa Anber 2016.02.01 22:08 #1 what is this indicator ? To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 184 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 136 0 Why Your Charts Are Lying to You (And How to Fix It) Analytics & Forecasts 70 0 When to trade Support & Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 120 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 146 0 Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 96 0 Does Knowing the Market Regime Actually Help? A Controlled Study & Ehler's DSP Suite User Manual Trading Strategies 101 0 Most EAs fail prop firm challenges. We built QuantumGrid Pro around the constraint first. Trading Systems 103 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 13 – 17, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 185 1 1 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 27 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 33 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 30 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 29 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 40 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 41 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 39 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 9 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 27 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 20 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 34 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 30 0 217 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB