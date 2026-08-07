Before You Buy, The Questions People Actually Ask

Straight Answers, No Sales Language, Because The Price Already Does The Convincing.

Does the price actually keep going up, or does it reset?

It goes up $10 every day, no resets, no exceptions. It started at $30 on August 1st and ends at $330 on August 31st, permanently. Whatever price you see today is the price for today only.

Is this the same EA that's running on the live signal?

Yes. Nova GOLD Breakout is currently running its live verification phase on Nova 003, and what gets sold on the product page is the identical logic, not a lighter or different version.

What if I don't know how to set up an EA?

The setup is straightforward and the product page covers it. If something's unclear once you have it running, message us directly and we'll walk through it.

Is there a free way to test the logic first?

Free demo available that runs on the same underlying framework, so you can get a feel for how the system behaves before deciding on buying Nova GOLD Breakout.

Today's Number

$90, the last day under three digits. $100 tomorrow.

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Answered plainly, because the price is already doing most of the persuading.