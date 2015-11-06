Dollar jumps sharply after upbeat jobs data

The dollar rose steeply on Friday after data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose more-than-expected last month.

EUR/USD fell steeply to 1.0738, down 1.33%, while GBP/USD lost 1.08% to trade at 1.5044.

In a report, the U.S. Department of Labor said non-farm payrolls rose to a seasonally adjusted 271K, from 137K in the preceding month whose figure was revised down from 142K. Analysts had expected U.S. non-farm payrolls to rise 180K last month.

The unemployment rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 5.0%, from 5.1% in the previous month. Analysts had expected the U.S. unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 5.1% last month.



Meanwhile, hourly earnings in the U.S. rose to a seasonally adjusted 0.4%, from 0.0% in the preceding month. Economists had expected Average hourly earnings to rise to 0.2% last month.

The fresh data bolstered the U.S. rate hike case. With speeches from several Fed officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, suggesting a low bar for a December rate liftoff, economists say monthly job gains above 150,000 in October and November would be enough for the central bank to elevate benchmark overnight borrowing costs from near zero.