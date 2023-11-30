All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts the 15 largest economies in the world 30 November 2023, 18:20 Antonio Gutemberg Frota 0 671 READ TOO OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD ECONOMY CENTRAL BANK OF CHINA RELEASES MEASURES TO STRENGTHEN ECONOMY China says multiple pathogens are behind rise in respiratory illnesses FOLLOW MY SIGN BETTER EARNINGS CLICK HERE #forex news, gold, eurusd, technical analysis, EUR/USD, Fed, forex To add comments, please log in or register Gold Beast MT5 EA - Backtest Results Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 14 0 1 European stocks flat as markets weigh Iran tensions, await: What Breaks First in Your MT5 Strategy? Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Bitcoin by the End of 2026: $50,000, $100,000 or a New All-Time High? Analytics & Forecasts 44 0 Eight Days Of This Kind Of Price Left Trading Strategies 34 0 1 Why This Is A Rare Kind Of Certainty Analytics & Forecasts 35 0 2 The Version Of You Three Months From Now Trading Strategies 36 0 1 Gold Trading EAs - Breakout or Grid are the only options? Trading Systems 59 0 You didn't buy the wrong EA. You bought it the wrong way. Trading Systems 37 0 Nova GOLD Breakout 1.2 Is Here Trading Systems 38 0 1 How to Backtest a Trading Strategy in One Afternoon (The Manual Method Nobody Teaches) My Trading 6 0 Adding a Third Strategy Cut Our Drawdown from 39.8% to 27.2% Without Touching the Other Two Trading Strategies 24 0 +12.8% in One Week. But Profit Is Not the Most Important Thing. Statistics 36 0 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA My Trading 43 1 4 5 Mistakes Traders Make in Their First Year With AI EAs (And The Free Fix) My Trading 33 0 How to run my EA My Trading 33 0 How to Trade the Squeeze: A Volatility + Momentum Strategy with Squeeze Momentum Pro Trading Strategies 46 0 1 I Published the 17-Trade XAUUSD M5 Test on 22 August. Today, the Setup Appeared Again in Real Time. Trading Strategies 44 0 1 Trend Reader Indicator Trading Systems 5 0 The Lot Size Math Most Traders Skip Trading Systems 7 0 The Physics of XAU/USD Price Movement Trading Systems 21 0 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 20 0 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 21 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 734 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 105 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 43 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB