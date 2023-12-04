ranking of the richest of the 21st century

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Information taken from Forbes





Wealth refers to the abundance of material and financial resources possessed by individuals, organizations or nations. In addition to the monetary aspect, wealth can include tangible assets, properties and investments. Its unequal distribution is a striking feature of society, generating socioeconomic challenges. The pursuit of wealth often drives economic growth, but it also raises questions about equity and social responsibility. Understanding true wealth goes beyond the material aspect, including well-being, quality of life and social connections.



