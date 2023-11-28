CENTRAL BANK OF CHINA RELEASES MEASURES TO STRENGTHEN ECONOMY

“After weak economic development observed in the first half of 2023 , the German economy started the second half of the year with a slight drop in performance,” said Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office.

Germany has been among Europe's weakest economies this year as high energy costs , weak global orders and higher interest rates have affected the country.

In the second quarter , Germany's economy grew by 0.1%, after having stagnant in the first three months of the year.

Adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 0.4% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Private consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP, was 0.3% lower than in the previous quarter, the statistics office said. Government spending on consumption rose 0.2% for the first time in more than a year, he added.