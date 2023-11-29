CHINA'S BC PRESIDENT ASKS FOR REFORMS TO REDUCE THE ECONOMY'S DEPENDENCE ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ESTATE SECTOR

Pan Gongsheng reinforced his commitment to supporting the economy and said monetary policy will remain expansionary





The president of China's central bank said on Tuesday (28) that monetary policy will remain expansionary to support the economy at this time.

Furthermore, Pan Gongsheng reinforced the need for structural reforms over time to reduce dependence on infrastructure and the real estate sector for growth.





The official said at a conference in Hong Kong that economic momentum in recent months suggests China will reach its 2023 growth target. of around 5%.

















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